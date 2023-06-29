Pilgrims stone the devil on second-last day of Hajj

Read the latest updates on the Hajj pilgrimage here

Pilgrims are performing the stoning of the devil ritual on the second of the last three days of Hajj as many prepare to head back home.

This year, 1.85 million Muslims who gathered in Makkah for the biggest Hajj since the Covid pandemic were helped to undertake the days-long ritual by tens of thousands of volunteers, medics and security forces.

More than 3,500 scouts have been volunteering at the holy sites, according to Saudi Arabia's Scouts Association, with 150 women scout leaders taking part.

Egyptian pilgrim Dr Hadir Eldessouky said security forces had gone out of their way to help pilgrims during Hajj, “wearing a smile on their face" the entire time.

A video shared by Saudi state media showed a uniformed officer helping a child throw pebbles at one of the three pillars that represent the devil at the Jamarat complex.

On Thursday, pilgrims throw seven pebbles at each of three Jamarat pillars.

Hajj pilgrims in Mina continue to throw stones on the 1st of the 3 days of Tashreeq, which is the one that follows the day of Eid Al-Adha, and they throw at all 3 Jamarat; starting with the minor (Al Soghra), then the middle (Al Wusta), then the large (Al Aqaba).#Hajj#الحج pic.twitter.com/wpFLagPxvV — Haramain Archive (@muslimmakkah) June 29, 2023

This year, heat is the biggest problem facing pilgrims, with Saudi authorities reporting that more than 1,000 people have been treated for heatstroke. Volunteers also helped pilgrims stay cool in 48ºC weather.

“You can see young men and women taking care of pilgrims walking the hot grounds in Mina and Arafat. They helped spray water on my face and hands as well as pilgrims' heads to cool them down in the afternoon when the sun is at its peak,” Iman Ali, a local pilgrim, said.

"They are doing a commendable job, we will always remember their warmth and generosity."

More than 7,600 volunteers are working to provide healthcare services during Hajj this year.

“We devote all our time and effort to help assist pilgrims during Hajj season," Duaa Hashim, a volunteer, said.

Thursday also marks the second day of Eid Al Adha for millions of practicing Muslims around the world. After the first day of stoning the devil on Wednesday, pilgrims went to slaughter livestock for Eid.

Undersecretary of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah for Hajj Affairs, Ayed Alghwinm, said that the Makkah municipality and Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture had co-ordinated efforts to ensure that animal sacrifices were being held "to the highest environmental standards", with an "advanced system" for managing animal waste, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Mr Alghwinm said that up to 950,000 animals had been sacrificed this year.

Shahin Issa, head of South Africa's Hajj and Umrah committee, praised the strides taken by the Saudi government in its services to pilgrims.

"We've seen a great improvement in the development of services from the time Covid set," he said.

"Covid gave Saudi Arabia and other countries the opportunity to rethink the way Hajj services are provided. There's a phenomenal increase in the value and goodness in what is being provided and promised to the pilgrims."

During the #International_Interviews: Numerous improvements and developments, whose positive impact we have seen on the guests of Allah.#Proclaim_to_the_People #In_Peace_and_Security#Makkah_and_Madinah_Eagerly_Await_You

pic.twitter.com/A9v1ffxx2R — Ministry of Hajj and Umrah (@MoHU_En) June 29, 2023

Adam Kafi, 17, a Canadian pilgrim, said: "So far the entire experience has been great. We are back in Mina. The buses were a bit of a hassle but other than that things went very smoothly."

His sister, Becca, said Hajj had been far smoother and easier than she had been told it would be. "Overall, even though it was hot, we had air conditioning, so it was a very nice experience."