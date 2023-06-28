Eid Al Adha: New clothes and hopes for peace as Muslims around the world celebrate

Eid prayers in new clothes, shaking hands and exchanging good wishes, children running up to adults to get their Eid money, and large, meat-filled feasts – all are scenes from across the region as Eid Al Adha brings the Hajj season to a close.

In Makkah, almost two million pilgrims are performing their final rites, marking the end of their pilgrimage with the stoning of the devil ritual.

Eid Al Adha marks Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to obey Allah's command to slaughter his son. But, after testing the prophet's loyalty, Allah told Ibrahim to slaughter a sheep instead.

In Jenin, a Palestinian city in the occupied West Bank where an Israeli arrest operation turned deadly earlier this month, killing six people and wounding 91 others, residents are hopeful for a peaceful Eid.

"I hope this Eid will be better than previous Eids. We hope the situation will stay calm, without martyrs, sadness, and illness. We hope that people will be happy. We hope that people will enjoy this Eid, and the merchants reduce prices so people can enjoy the Eid," Sukon Shaban told Reuters.

Worshippers at Al Aqsa compound in Jerusalem to perform Eid Al Adha morning prayers on Wednesday. AFP

Despite tension in Jerusalem and the West Bank, as is customary before Eid, people continued shopping for new clothes, fruit, sweets and gifts.

Carpenter Ahmed Idrees, who makes wooden moulds for Eid date-filled sweets, known as maamoul, said: "When someone buys it, it adds to the holiday spirit. When we were young, we all have those memories of when we were little, we made Eid maamoul whether with our mothers or with our fathers."

In Pakistan wealthier families are opting to sacrifice a camel to feed larger families.

Sellers at the Eid Al Adha camel market decorated camel hides in festive patterns using henna.

More than 250 camels have been brought to the Islamabad market, along with thousands of bulls, cows, goats and sheep.