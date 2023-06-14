Hajj 2023: What is Saudi Arabia's 'Proclaim to the People' initiative?

Thousands of pilgrims are arriving in Saudi Arabia every day ahead of Hajj season.

This year, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has launched the “Proclaim to the People” initiative. It is being used as a hashtag in all social media posts.

The ministry regularly uploads videos on social media to guide pilgrims on the etiquette and rituals of Hajj.

From “not leaving your belongings” to “keeping your official documents safely with you”, the ministry hopes this will help guide first-time pilgrims.

Where did 'Proclaim to the People' come from?

The slogan echoes the call made by God in the Quran to the Prophet Ibrahim and the Prophet Mohammed, to inform Muslims around the world of the Hajj pilgrimage.

In the holy Quran, God commands Muslims to perform Hajj once in their lifetime.

“And proclaim the Hajj to all the people: they will come to you on foot and on lean camels, coming from distant places,” the Quran says.

The verse signifies the importance of the Hajj pilgrimage for Muslims, regardless of their race. It is mandatory for all Muslims who are financially and physically able.

The term “lean camels” refers to what was then the main mode of transport, by which pilgrims would arrive in Makkah.

A ministry official said the campaign was launched to help signify the importance of service for Hajj, which is an honour for Saudi Arabia and its people.

Khalid Osamah, a Hajj operator in Jeddah, told The National that “Proclaim to the People” is a slogan that “defines the kingdom's position while managing Hajj”.

“Because Hajj is compulsory, you have to come any way possible,” he said.

“Back then it was on foot, camels and now through modern transportation. But one already knows it will be a strenuous journey, not easy.

“And so we are here to guide pilgrims who are coming for the first time in their lives how to properly perform all rituals. We also have male and female guides in every camp to help clear any queries.”

A video posted by the ministry on Twitter last week demonstrates how to wear the Ihram, the two white pieces of unstitched cloth worn by male pilgrims.

Pilgrims should be particularly careful this year with Hajj taking place in summer and temperatures expected to reach 50°C, the ministry said.

Another video shows a passport falling out of a bag carried by a pilgrim, with a message saying “take care and safeguard your belongings”.

Hussein Taha, secretary general of the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation, said that two million pilgrims from 57 countries will perform Hajj this year, numbers last seen before the pandemic.

On Tuesday, the OIC will meet Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq Al Rabiah. The meeting, attended by delegates, representatives and consuls of OIC member states, aims to highlight the “tremendous efforts made by Saudi Arabia to serve pilgrims”.

Mr Al Rabiah will speak about measures taken to ensure a well-organised Hajj.