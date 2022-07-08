Pilgrims head to Mount Arafat for most important Hajj rite

Muslim pilgrims are gathering at Mount Arafat — a granite hill about 20 kilometres from the Kaaba on the Arafat plains — on Friday to participate in the most important ritual of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

The Day of Arafat marks the second day of Hajj, when believers make their way to the mountain where the Prophet Mohammed gave his last sermon.

Pilgrims will make their way to the Masjid Nimrah on the grounds of Arafat where they will listen to a Friday prayer sermon.

The sermon this year will have a live translation to include 14 languages as Saudi Arabia’s leadership seeks to convey a message of moderation and tolerance to the widest possible audience.

Following the sermon, Hajj pilgrims will then spend the afternoon praying on the mountain. They will then head to Muzdalifah after sunset, where they will be pick up pebbles for the symbolic stoning of the devil ritual on Saturday.

“I hope my Hajj is accepted, that is my prayer,” Salma Askari, an Indian pilgrim told The National.

Ms Askari is performing Hajj for the first time and is travelling with her husband from Jeddah, where she lives. She arrived in Mina on Wednesday night, as the air-conditioned tents were filling up with Hajj pilgrims and authorities had arranged for gifts and refreshments for each in their rooms.

This year’s pilgrims were capped at one million, including 850,000 from abroad chosen by lottery. They represent the largest Hajj gathering since 2019 after two Covid-hit years when only tens of thousands were allowed to take part.

“Tomorrow is the main day — the youm (day) of Arafat, we are just resting today, praying here and tomorrow we will head to Arafat and come back early morning on Saturday from Muzdalifah to go to the Jamarat,” Ms Maliha, a local pilgrim performing Hajj, told The National.

This year’s Arafat sermon will be delivered by the head of the Makkah-based Muslim World League, Sheikh Dr Mohammed Al Issa.

Mr Al Issa was Saudi Arabia’s minister of justice before he was appointed to lead the Muslim World League. He is also a member of the Council of Senior Scholars in Saudi Arabia.

Mr Al Issa led a historic high delegation interfaith visit of Muslim religious leaders in 2020 to the site of the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland.

During his visit to Auschwitz, Mr Al Issa said Islamic principles denounce all forms of violence and crime.

“Islamic principles are not double-standard,” he said.

“It condemns and denounces every crime and every evil. We are advocates for peace. We believe in peace.

“This high-level delegation of Muslim scholars from different countries and from different sects has come to say that our religion is one of peace, one of mercy and one which fights evil.”