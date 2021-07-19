Hajj 2021: pilgrims ascend Mount Arafat while socially distancing

Amid Covid-19 health restrictions surrounding this year's Hajj in Saudi Arabia, about 60,000 pilgrims ascended Mount Arafat, known as the Mount of Mercy, in groups of 20 on Monday.

The usual scene of hundreds of thousands of men and women on the mountain will not be repeated this year, as pilgrims numbers have been reduced to a fraction of their normal size.

Social distancing and other coronavirus precautions have been put in place by the Saudi authorities to ensure the pilgrimage – one of Islam's five pillars – is performed safely.

This year, pilgrims mostly sat metres apart in air-conditioned tents, reciting prayers and reading verses of the Quran on this important day. Millions of Muslims worldwide are opting to commemorate the day by fasting.

Only a lucky vaccinated few, who are between the ages of 18 and 65, and reside in Saudi Arabia, were eligible to perform the pilgrimage.

"To be one of only 60,000 doing Hajj ... I feel like I am part of a (privileged) group that was able to reach this place," said Saudi citizen Baref Siraj, 58.

“Hajj is about embracing everyone for who they are, with no issues of rank or authority," said Mr Adnan, a Hajj volunteer.

“We sleep together, eat together and wear the same clothes."

The energy in the Grand Mosque in Makkah has been described as otherworldly and tranquil.

”You can feel the mercy of Allah already,” a British pilgrim who just arrived at Mount Arafat told The National.

After leaving Mount Arafat, pilgrims will go to Muzdalifah overnight before performing the stoning of the Devil ritual.

Rain is expected on Monday – a significant event for worshippers who consider the cooling showers in July to be a sign of mercy from God.

