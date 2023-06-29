Meet the 10-year-old Hajj pilgrim excited to share his journey

Read the latest updates on the Hajj pilgrimage here

"I am 10 years old, and I am here to perform Hajj."

Mohammed Khandwani is a young pilgrim from Pakistan attending Hajj with his family this year.

Hajj is not obligatory for minors and those who are either financially or physically unable to perform it.

Read more Differences are no reason for conflict, hear pilgrims during message for unity on Arafat

However, many Muslims bring their children with them as part of the experience, to educate them on the once-in-a-lifetime pilgrimage.

But this is not the first time Mohammed has made this trip.

"He was brought to Hajj as a baby," his mother, Mariam Khandwani, told The National.

Mohammed's parents and brothers are managing a Hajj group of pilgrims from the UK, US and Pakistan this year.

This year, alongside pilgrims from all over the world, Mohammed is performing all the rites – from Umrah to Arafat – and has gathered pebbles from Muzdalifah to participate in the 'stoning of the devil'.

His brothers and mother are volunteering to help guide and serve pilgrims during Hajj.

Expand Autoplay Mohammed, aged 10, is performing Hajj this year. The National

During Covid, children were not allowed to accompany their parents on Hajj due to strict health and safety regulations.

This year, though, it's business as usual, with Saudi security forces and Hajj officials displaying acts of care and generosity towards the younger pilgrims.

One such occasion took place this morning, when a member of the security forces helped a little girl to throw pebbles during the 'stoning of the devil' ceremony at Jamarat Al Aqaba.

On Monday, more than 1.8 million Muslims took part in the Day of Arafah, scaling Mount Arafat amid high temperatures, which reached 47ºC on Tuesday.