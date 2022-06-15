Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announces online draw results for pilgrimage

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah on Wednesday announced the results of an online draw that will allow a limited number of pilgrims from within the kingdom to perform Hajj.

The Ministry said more than 297,444 applications have been submitted in the electronic draw for citizens and residents within the kingdom for the upcoming Hajj season, “of which 62 per cent are for males and 38 per cent are females,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.

In a statement issued today, the ministry said the total number of applications exceeded 217,000 through the "Etmarna" application and the electronic portal for domestic pilgrims.

The Ministry said an SMS will be sent to those who qualified today, and they will be given 48 hours to make the payment to complete their Hajj registration.

Hajj authorities opened registrations for domestic pilgrims this month as the kingdom lifted restrictions on participation that were imposed in the past two years in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said priority was given to candidates who have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus and have never performed Hajj.