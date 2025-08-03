Dubai tourism surges with nearly 10 million international visitors in first half of 2025

Dubai received 9.88 million international visitors in the first six months of 2025, Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said.

In a post on X, Sheikh Hamdan said the achievement reflects the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to position the emirate among the world's top three global tourism destinations, a target set under the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

"The achievement has been driven by strong public-private partnerships and an effective global marketing strategy. A warm welcome to all our visitors – from the heart of the world – Dubai," Sheikh Hamdan said.

Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism said the latest figure represents a 6 per cent year-on-year increase.

The data highlights Dubai's continuing growth as a global tourism hub, building on its record-breaking year of 2024, when the city welcomed more than 18.72 million international visitors.

Dubai Economic Agenda D33

Tourism remains a cornerstone of Dubai's diversified economy, significantly contributing to the country's gross domestic product and job creation.

The Dubai Economic Agenda D33, launched in January 2023, aims to double the size of the emirate's economy to Dh32 trillion ($8.7 trillion) by 2033.

It features 100 transformational projects designed to make Dubai one of the world's top three cities for tourism, trade and investment. Enhancing visitor experiences and attracting global talent are central pillars of the agenda.

Infrastructure and sustainability

Under D33, Dubai has expanded its tourism offerings through the introduction of new attractions, cultural initiatives and infrastructure investments.

Significant developments, including theme parks, luxury resorts and expanded entertainment districts have strengthened Dubai's appeal to international travellers.

The government has also made efforts to enhance accessibility and sustainability in tourism, supporting inclusive destination certification and innovative urban projects, among others.

The Museum of the Future, with its remarkable architecture, has quickly become a highlight for visitors to Dubai. Photo: DTCM The Wild Wadi Waterpark in Jumeirah is one of the attractions that make Dubai a family-friendly destination. Photo: Wild Wadi The shops, cafes, bars and restaurants along Jumeirah Beach Residence in Dubai are popular among tourists. Photo: Reuters A jump at Skydive Dubai has become a must-do for daredevil visitors. Photo: Skydive Dubai Admirers will say that the Burj Khalifa, the tallest tower in the world at about 830 metres, is Dubai's most famous tourist attraction. Photo: Dar Al Arkan Visitors can enjoy an almost immersive experience of water and light at the Dubai Fountain. Photo: Alamy A visit to Dubai often involves a trip to Al Fahidi Fort, with its dhow installation to celebrate the Gulf's maritime history. Photo: Alamy The ski lift at Ski Dubai inside the Mall of the Emirates. With its 22,500 square metres of skiiing, the centre is arguably one of the Gulf region's most eye-catching and unexpected attractions. Photo: AP Bluewaters Island, where the Ain Dubai wheel is located. Photo: Reuters One of the pods on the Ain Dubai that offer visitors sweeping views of the city and Arabian Gulf waters. Chris Whiteoak / The National The Ain Dubai lights up. Chris Whiteoak / The National The Lost Chambers Aquarium at Atlantis, The Palm. Photo: Atlantis, The Palm

Combined with strong airline connectivity through Emirates and flydubai, these measures have positioned Dubai as a leading choice for leisure and business travellers alike.

With visitor numbers still rising steadily, Dubai appears on track to surpass last year's record, advancing its goal of ranking among the world's top three global tourism destinations by 2033.

Traits of Chinese zodiac animals Tiger:independent, successful, volatile

Rat:witty, creative, charming

Ox:diligent, perseverent, conservative

Rabbit:gracious, considerate, sensitive

Dragon:prosperous, brave, rash

Snake:calm, thoughtful, stubborn

Horse:faithful, energetic, carefree

Sheep:easy-going, peacemaker, curious

Monkey:family-orientated, clever, playful

Rooster:honest, confident, pompous

Dog:loyal, kind, perfectionist

Boar:loving, tolerant, indulgent

The%C2%A0specs%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2-litre%204-cylinder%20mild%20hybrid%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E7-speed%20S%20tronic%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E265hp%20%2F%20195kW%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20370Nm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Efrom%20Dh260%2C000%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

ROUTE%20TO%20TITLE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERound%201%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Beat%20Leolia%20Jeanjean%206-1%2C%206-2%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERound%202%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EBeat%20Naomi%20Osaka%207-6%2C%201-6%2C%207-5%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERound%203%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EBeat%20Marie%20Bouzkova%206-4%2C%206-2%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERound%204%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Beat%20Anastasia%20Potapova%206-0%2C%206-0%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EQuarter-final%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EBeat%20Marketa%20Vondrousova%206-0%2C%206-2%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESemi-final%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EBeat%20Coco%20Gauff%206-2%2C%206-4%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFinal%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Beat%20Jasmine%20Paolini%206-2%2C%206-2%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' Rating: 3/5 Directed by: David Yates Starring: Mads Mikkelson, Eddie Redmayne, Ezra Miller, Jude Law

In numbers: China in Dubai The number of Chinese people living in Dubai: An estimated 200,000 Number of Chinese people in International City: Almost 50,000 Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2018/19: 120,000 Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2010: 20,000 Percentage increase in visitors in eight years: 500 per cent

Dhadak 2 Director: Shazia Iqbal Starring: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri Rating: 1/5

500 People from Gaza enter France 115 Special programme for artists 25 Evacuation of injured and sick

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 261hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 405Nm at 1,750-3,500rpm Transmission: 9-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.9L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh117,059

A cheaper choice Vanuatu: $130,000 Why on earth pick Vanuatu? Easy. The South Pacific country has no income tax, wealth tax, capital gains or inheritance tax. And in 2015, when it was hit by Cyclone Pam, it signed an agreement with the EU that gave it some serious passport power. Cost: A minimum investment of $130,000 for a family of up to four, plus $25,000 in fees. Criteria: Applicants must have a minimum net worth of $250,000. The process take six to eight weeks, after which the investor must travel to Vanuatu or Hong Kong to take the oath of allegiance. Citizenship and passport are normally provided on the same day. Benefits: No tax, no restrictions on dual citizenship, no requirement to visit or reside to retain a passport. Visa-free access to 129 countries.

UPI facts More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023

More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE

Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems

Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions

What can victims do? Always use only regulated platforms Stop all transactions and communication on suspicion Save all evidence (screenshots, chat logs, transaction IDs) Report to local authorities Warn others to prevent further harm Courtesy: Crystal Intelligence

What the law says Micro-retirement is not a recognised concept or employment status under Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 on the Regulation of Labour Relations (as amended) (UAE Labour Law). As such, it reflects a voluntary work-life balance practice, rather than a recognised legal employment category, according to Dilini Loku, senior associate for law firm Gateley Middle East. “Some companies may offer formal sabbatical policies or career break programmes; however, beyond such arrangements, there is no automatic right or statutory entitlement to extended breaks,” she explains. “Any leave taken beyond statutory entitlements, such as annual leave, is typically regarded as unpaid leave in accordance with Article 33 of the UAE Labour Law. While employees may legally take unpaid leave, such requests are subject to the employer’s discretion and require approval.” If an employee resigns to pursue micro-retirement, the employment contract is terminated, and the employer is under no legal obligation to rehire the employee in the future unless specific contractual agreements are in place (such as return-to-work arrangements), which are generally uncommon, Ms Loku adds.

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo hybrid Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 390bhp Torque: 400Nm Price: Dh340,000 ($92,579

India squad for fourth and fifth Tests Kohli (c), Dhawan, Rahul, Shaw, Pujara, Rahane (vc), Karun, Karthik (wk), Pant (wk), Ashwin, Jadeja, Pandya, Ishant, Shami, Umesh, Bumrah, Thakur, Vihari

What is dialysis? Dialysis is a way of cleaning your blood when your kidneys fail and can no longer do the job. It gets rid of your body's wastes, extra salt and water, and helps to control your blood pressure. The main cause of kidney failure is diabetes and hypertension. There are two kinds of dialysis — haemodialysis and peritoneal. In haemodialysis, blood is pumped out of your body to an artificial kidney machine that filter your blood and returns it to your body by tubes. In peritoneal dialysis, the inside lining of your own belly acts as a natural filter. Wastes are taken out by means of a cleansing fluid which is washed in and out of your belly in cycles. It isn’t an option for everyone but if eligible, can be done at home by the patient or caregiver. This, as opposed to home haemodialysis, is covered by insurance in the UAE.

How much do leading UAE’s UK curriculum schools charge for Year 6? Nord Anglia International School (Dubai) – Dh85,032 Kings School Al Barsha (Dubai) – Dh71,905 Brighton College Abu Dhabi - Dh68,560 Jumeirah English Speaking School (Dubai) – Dh59,728 Gems Wellington International School – Dubai Branch – Dh58,488 The British School Al Khubairat (Abu Dhabi) - Dh54,170 Dubai English Speaking School – Dh51,269 *Annual tuition fees covering the 2024/2025 academic year

The bio Favourite book: The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho Favourite travel destination: Maldives and south of France Favourite pastime: Family and friends, meditation, discovering new cuisines Favourite Movie: Joker (2019). I didn’t like it while I was watching it but then afterwards I loved it. I loved the psychology behind it. Favourite Author: My father for sure Favourite Artist: Damien Hurst

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

The%20specs%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.0-litre%204cyl%20turbo%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E261hp%20at%205%2C500rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E400Nm%20at%201%2C750-4%2C000rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E7-speed%20dual-clutch%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E10.5L%2F100km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh129%2C999%20(VX%20Luxury)%3B%20from%20Dh149%2C999%20(VX%20Black%20Gold)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A