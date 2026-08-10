Indian visitors to receive free entry visas to Abu Dhabi in tourism push

Indian tourists can now receive a UAE entry visa free of charge when booking a holiday in Abu Dhabi.

The programme will run until October 31, 2026, and will support up to 20,000 visas during that initial period, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi announced.

The move will save travellers Dh285 ($77) per person, with DCT Abu Dhabi reimbursing or covering the cost directly for travel partners.

The 20,000 visas represent Dh5.7 million ($1.5 million) in direct travel subsidies to make holidaying in the emirate more affordable for Indian tourists.

The initiative is available to those booking a return flight from India and at least three nights in an Abu Dhabi hotel through participating travel partners. Travellers cannot apply independently for the offer.

Depending on the size of the travel group, the total savings will scale up quickly, reducing the upfront cost of travelling to Abu Dhabi as the emirate seeks to boost its connectivity with Indian visitors.

There are approximately 4.38 million Indian residents in the UAE, making them the largest expat community in the country and accounting for about 35 per cent of the total population.

Within the capital, Abu Dhabi is home to an estimated 800,000 Indian residents and welcomes hundreds of thousands of Indian tourists each year.

Abdulla Yousuf, director of international operations at DCT Abu Dhabi, said India was a crucial component of the UAE’s tourism plan.

“India continues to be one of our most important international markets, and we remain committed to working closely with our travel partners to make Abu Dhabi even more accessible for Indian travellers,” he said.

“By covering the cost of UAE entry visas, we are making it simpler for Indian travellers to choose Abu Dhabi while giving our travel partners another compelling reason to recommend the destination.”

Mr Yousuf added: “We look forward to welcoming more visitors as they spend longer exploring Abu Dhabi's culture, entertainment, hospitality and natural attractions.”

Visa on arrival

In June, the UAE expanded its visa-on-arrival programme to citizens of six countries, making spontaneous trips to Abu Dhabi, Dubai and the other emirates significantly easier.

Since June 25, passport holders from the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, South Africa and Kenya have been able to obtain a visa on arrival in the UAE, provided they also hold a residence permit issued by the US, the UK, a European Union member state, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand or Canada.

The UAE is home to one of the world's largest overseas Filipino communities, with an estimated 660,000 Filipinos living and working across the country.