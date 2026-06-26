Every airline flying between the UAE and six new visa-on-arrival countries

The UAE has expanded its visa-on-arrival programme to citizens of six countries, making spontaneous trips to Abu Dhabi, Dubai and the rest of the Emirates significantly easier.

From June 25, passport holders from the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, South Africa and Kenya can obtain a visa on arrival when travelling to the UAE, provided they also hold a residence permit issued by the US, the UK, a European Union member state, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand or Canada.

The move is expected to boost tourism and business travel between the UAE and the countries, which are already well connected by air. Here's every airline currently operating direct passenger flights between the Emirates and each of the six destinations.

Philippines

Cities served: Manila, Cebu, Clark

Airlines:

Emirates: Three daily direct flights from Dubai to Manila; one daily service to Clark with a stop in Cebu.

Three daily direct flights from Dubai to Manila; one daily service to Clark with a stop in Cebu. Etihad Airways: One daily direct flight to Manila.

One daily direct flight to Manila. Cebu Pacific: Four flights a week from Manila to Dubai (Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays) are relaunching on July 2 after being suspended during the Iran war.

Four flights a week from Manila to Dubai (Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays) are relaunching on July 2 after being suspended during the Iran war. Philippine Airlines: Direct daily flights between Manila and Dubai are scheduled to resume on August 3 after being suspended during the Iran war.

Thailand

Several UAE airlines operate daily direct flights across Thailand. Photo: Flydubai Info

Cities served: Bangkok, Phuket, Krabi, Chiang Mai

Airlines:

Emirates : Three daily direct flights from Dubai to Bangkok; two daily services to Phuket.

: Three daily direct flights from Dubai to Bangkok; two daily services to Phuket. Etihad: Four daily direct flights from Abu Dhabi to Bangkok, with some flights continuing to Krabi and Chiang Mai; four daily direct flights to Phuket.

Four daily direct flights from Abu Dhabi to Bangkok, with some flights continuing to Krabi and Chiang Mai; four daily direct flights to Phuket. Flydubai: One daily direct flight from Dubai to Bangkok; one daily direct flight to Krabi.

One daily direct flight from Dubai to Bangkok; one daily direct flight to Krabi. Air Arabia: Three daily direct flights each from Sharjah to Bangkok and Phuket; one daily direct flight to Krabi.

Indonesia

Cities served: Jakarta, Bali

Airlines:

Emirates: Two daily direct flights each from Dubai to Jakarta and Bali.

Two daily direct flights each from Dubai to Jakarta and Bali. Etihad: Two daily direct flights from Abu Dhabi to Jakarta; one direct service to Bali.

Vietnam

Both Emirates airline and Etihad Airways fly direct from the UAE to Hanoi. EPA Info

Cities served: Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Da Nang

Airlines:

Emirates: One daily direct flight from Dubai to Ho Chi Minh City; five direct flights a week from Dubai to Hanoi (Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays); four direct flights a week from Dubai to Da Nang (Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays).

One daily direct flight from Dubai to Ho Chi Minh City; five direct flights a week from Dubai to Hanoi (Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays); four direct flights a week from Dubai to Da Nang (Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays). Etihad: One daily direct flight from Abu Dhabi to Hanoi.

Kenya

Cities served: Nairobi

Airlines:

Emirates: Two daily direct flights from Dubai to Nairobi.

Two daily direct flights from Dubai to Nairobi. Etihad: Two daily direct flights from Abu Dhabi to Nairobi.

Two daily direct flights from Abu Dhabi to Nairobi. Air Arabia: One daily direct flight from Sharjah to Nairobi, and an additional direct flight three times a week to Nairobi (Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays).

One daily direct flight from Sharjah to Nairobi, and an additional direct flight three times a week to Nairobi (Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays). Kenya Airways: One daily direct flight from Nairobi to Dubai.

South Africa

Cities served: Johannesburg, Cape Town

Airlines:

Emirates: Four daily direct flights from Dubai to Johannesburg; two daily direct flights to Cape Town.

Four daily direct flights from Dubai to Johannesburg; two daily direct flights to Cape Town. Etihad: One daily direct flight from Abu Dhabi to Johannesburg.

What are the new visa-on-arrival rules?

Eligible travellers can choose between a 14-day visa on arrival, which costs Dh100 (and is extendable once for a further 14 days for Dh250); and a 60-day visa on arrival, which costs Dh250 and is non-extendable.

An overstay fine of Dh50 per day will apply to those who remain beyond the permitted period, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Special visa-on-arrival scheme for Indians

Indian passport holders can also obtain a 14-day visa on arrival if they hold:

A valid US visa or green card

A valid UK visa or UK residence permit

A valid visa or residence permit from an EU member state

A valid residence permit from Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore or South Korea

The visa costs Dh231.

Other countries eligible for a UAE visa on arrival

The UAE already offers visa-on-arrival entry to passport holders from dozens of countries. Photo: Dubai Airports Info

The UAE already offers visa-on-arrival entry to passport holders from dozens of countries, with the length of stay depending on nationality.

30-day visa on arrival (free)

Passport holders from the following countries and territories can receive a 30-day visa on arrival free of charge:

Andorra

Brunei

Hong Kong (China)

Kazakhstan

Macau (China)

Malaysia

Mauritius

Monaco

Mongolia

Republic of Ireland

Ukraine

Uzbekistan

Vatican City

90-day visa on arrival (free)

Citizens of the following countries receive a multiple-entry 90-day visa, valid for six months from the date of issue:

Albania

Argentina

Armenia

Australia

Austria

Azerbaijan

Bahamas

Barbados

Belarus

Belgium

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Brazil

Bulgaria

Canada

Chile

China

Colombia

Costa Rica

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Ecuador

El Salvador

Estonia

Fiji

Finland

France

Georgia

Germany

Greece

Honduras

Hungary

Iceland

Israel

Italy

Japan

Kiribati

Kosovo

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Maldives

Malta

Mexico*

Moldova

Montenegro

Nauru

Netherlands

New Zealand

North Macedonia

Norway

Paraguay

Peru

Poland

Portugal

Republic of Guyana

Romania

Russia

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

San Marino

Serbia

Seychelles

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

Solomon Islands

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

United Kingdom

United States

Uruguay

* Mexican passport holders are eligible for a multiple-entry 180-day visa, valid for six months.