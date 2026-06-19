Middle East flight updates: Turkish Airlines ramps up UAE schedule while Kuwait reopens

Air travel in the Gulf is ramping up as the US and Iran are preparing to begin the first round of negotiations aimed at securing a lasting peace agreement within 60 days.

The UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority announced the full resumption of air traffic operations in the country on May 2 while regional airports have reopened their airspace after large-scale closures following the outbreak of the Iran war on February 28.

While some international airlines continue to take a cautious approach by extending flight suspensions across parts of the Middle East, others, including Turkish Airlines and Cebu Pacific, have announced the resumption of flights to the UAE and the wider Gulf.

Here are the latest updates.

International airlines

Iraqi Airways

Iraqi Airways has announced the resumption of both domestic and international flights as it begins a phased return to operations and the country's airspace reopens following the announcement of a ceasefire.

The airline said initial services will focus on domestic routes linking Baghdad, Erbil, Sulaymaniyah and Basra, alongside select international flights to destinations including Istanbul, Cairo and Amman.

The restart is part of a gradual plan to restore operations, with the airline continuing to monitor regional developments and adjust schedules accordingly.

Passengers are advised to confirm their bookings in advance, as services remain subject to change during the recovery period.

British Airways

British Airways has delayed its phased return to the Middle East, originally set to resume on July 1.

Under the revised schedule, flights to Dubai, Tel Aviv, Bahrain and Amman will remain suspended until October 25.

The carrier is also reducing frequencies on other Middle East routes. Flights to Doha will operate once daily instead of twice daily from August 1, while services to Riyadh will be reduced from two daily flights to one daily flight from August 8.

The airline has permanently suspended flights to Jeddah.

Air India

Air India announced on May 13 that it is reducing its services on select international routes between June and August. “The adjustments have been made in response to a combination of factors, including continued airspace restrictions over certain regions and record-high jet fuel prices, which significantly impact the commercial viability of certain planned services,” the airline said.

Passengers with bookings affected by the cancellations during this period will be assisted with reaccommodation on alternative feasible Air India flights, a free date change, or a full refund as applicable.

Air Canada

Air Canada has extended the suspension of its flights to Tel Aviv and Dubai until September 7. Passengers affected by the cancellations are advised to check directly with the airline for rebooking and refund options as schedules continue to be adjusted in response to regional conditions.

IndiGo

IndiGo has resumed flights to Doha and Dubai, restoring more than 60 weekly services from several Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

The return of these routes follows earlier suspensions due to regional airspace closures, with the airline now gradually reinstating its Middle East operations.

Passengers are advised to check their flight status before travelling, as schedules may still be subject to change.

Turkish Airlines

Turkish Airlines has resumed flights to Dubai, Damascus, Beirut and Amman as the carrier continues to restore services across parts of the Middle East.

The airline announced that services to Abu Dhabi will restart on July 1. It will also increase its Dubai frequency from seven weekly flights to 14 weekly flights from June 25.

KLM

KLM has adjusted its flight schedule across the Middle East and continues to avoid flying through the airspace of Iran, Iraq and Israel, as well as parts of the Arabian Gulf.

Flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Dubai are suspended until August 9.

The airline said it was not yet able to resume its regular schedule in the region, with flights cancelled or adjusted depending on operational conditions.

Passengers affected by cancellations can rebook their travel for a later date or request a refund, depending on ticket conditions.

Lufthansa

Lufthansa Group has suspended flights to several destinations in the region.

Austrian Airlines has resumed flights to Tel Aviv, while Lufthansa and Swiss will begin their operations from July 1.

Brussels Airlines flights to Tel Aviv remain suspended. Lufthansa and Swiss flights to Dubai also remain suspended until September 13.

Meanwhile, services of Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines to Abu Dhabi, Amman, Beirut, Dammam, Riyadh, Erbil, Muscat and Tehran are on hold until October 24.

American Airlines

American Airlines has issued travel alerts for passengers flying to or through parts of the Middle East, including Tel Aviv and Doha, with flexible booking options in place.

Customers who purchased tickets by March 28 for travel between February 28 and September 14 can make a one-time change without a fee, provided they keep the same origin and destination and travel in the same cabin, subject to availability.

Passengers also have the option to cancel their trip and request a refund, depending on ticket conditions. The airline said schedules and policies remain subject to change.

United Airlines

United Airlines is operating limited services in the region, with flights to Dubai affected by ongoing disruption.

Services to Tel Aviv remain suspended, with the airline extending its pause on the route until at least September as regional conditions continue to impact operations.

United has said schedules remain subject to change, and passengers affected by cancellations can rebook their travel or request a refund, depending on ticket conditions.

Royal Jordanian

Royal Jordanian said passengers affected by cancellations were being offered flexible travel options.

Travellers can change their flights free of charge or request a refund, while rerouting options may be offered, including by other airlines, subject to availability.

The airline added that operations will continue as long as Jordanian airspace remains open, with schedules subject to change.

Air France

Air France has extended the suspension of several Middle East routes.

Flights to Tel Aviv remain suspended until June 23, while flights to Beirut and Dubai are suspended until June 24.

“Commercial measures have been put in place allowing customers to postpone or cancel their trip free of charge, whether their flight is cancelled or not,” the airline said on its website.

Finnair

Finnair is not flying through the airspace over Iraq, Iran, Syria and Israel, and has also extended its suspension of flights to and from Doha and Dubai until October 2.

Affected passengers are being contacted directly. The airline said rerouting might not always be possible due to limited availability, with refunds offered where alternative arrangements could not be made.

Cathay Pacific

The Hong Kong carrier has extended its suspension of flights to and from Dubai and Riyadh until August 31.

The airline has introduced a ticket waiver policy, allowing affected passengers to rebook, reroute or request a refund without additional fees. Passengers are advised to contact their booking agent or the airline directly for assistance.

Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines has extended its suspension of flights to Dubai until August. Reuters Info

Singapore Airlines flights to and from Dubai remain cancelled until August 2.

“As the situation remains fluid, other flights may be affected,” the airline said on its website. “Customers affected by the flight cancellations will be reaccommodated on alternative flights or can seek a full refund of the unused portion of their ticket.”

Philippine Airlines

Philippine Airlines flights from Manila to Doha are cancelled until June 30, while flights to Dubai are cancelled until August 2.

“Safety remains our top priority. With unpredictable conditions – including restricted airspace, sudden closures, and limited routing options – PAL is taking a more cautious approach based on its safety assessment, recognising that operating conditions may vary by airline,” the airline said on its website.

Cebu Pacific

Cebu Pacific said it would resume its Dubai operations from Manila on July 2, “after safety assessments and co-ordination with Dubai airport authorities”.

Flight 5J 14/15 will operate four times a week on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

Airlines in the Gulf

Etihad Airways

The UAE’s national airline recently said it is bracing for its “biggest summer” yet and is now operating more than 300 flights a day.

Etihad chief executive Antonoaldo Neves said summer capacity is up 10 per cent compared to the same period last year, while flights are operating at load factors of close to 90 per cent.

The airline had been operating at about 85 per cent of capacity in early June, Neves said at the International Air Transport Association (Iata) annual meeting in Rio de Janeiro. It is expected to pass pre-war levels by June.

Emirates

Emirates is now operating flights to 137 destinations across 72 countries, covering Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas, as it continues to rebuild its global network.

The airline said it was monitoring the situation closely and was working to offer more flight options and connections in the coming weeks.

Passengers are advised to check their flight status regularly and ensure their contact details are up to date to receive any changes or cancellations before heading to the airport.

Travellers affected by disruptions can rebook on an alternative flight to the same or nearby destination for travel up to June 15 or request a refund depending on their booking conditions.

Flydubai

Flydubai is operating flights across its network with a reduced schedule. Flight durations and transit times in Dubai may be longer than usual due to the temporary rerouting of some flight paths, the airline said.

Air Arabia

Air Arabia is operating a limited number of flights to and from three airports in the UAE: Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah.

Passengers booked on cancelled flights are eligible for one free date change, a full refund or a full credit voucher within 30 days.

Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways said it was progressing with a phased return of its global network. It recently expanded its African network, with flight resumptions and frequency increases to Seychelles, Kigali, Marrakesh, Alexandria, Cairo, Cape Town, Dar es Salaam, Lusaka-Harare and Maputo-Durban from June 16. Three weekly flights to Port Sudan will also launch on July 2.

Passengers are advised to check the airline’s website or app regularly and ensure their contact details are up to date, as schedules remain subject to change.

Oman Air

Oman Air says most of its flights are operating, although some routes continue to be affected by regional airspace restrictions.

Passengers are advised to manage their bookings and check for updates through the airline’s website or mobile app.

SalamAir

SalamAir said some of its scheduled flights may be subject to change due to ongoing regional developments and airspace restrictions.

Flights to Kuwait are suspended until July 16, while flights to Beirut are suspended until July 17. SalamAir flights to and from Iran are suspended until August 31, while flights to and from Azerbaijan are suspended until October 24.

Gulf Air

Gulf Air is gradually restoring its network following the reopening of Bahrain’s airspace.

The airline has already resumed services to cities including London, Dubai, Istanbul and Riyadh, with additional routes rolling out in phases through May and June, to destinations across Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

Passengers are advised to check flight schedules regularly and manage bookings via the airline’s website or app, as services continue to be reinstated and remain subject to change.

Saudia

Saudia partially resumed flight operations to and from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Amman, operating a limited number of daily services.

The airline said the schedule would include flights between Jeddah and Dubai and between Abu Dhabi and Amman, and that return services would also operate on the same routes.

Passengers are advised to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport, as schedules remain subject to change.

Flynas

Saudi Arabia’s low-cost airline flynas is ramping up operations. It recently announced it is resuming flights between Jeddah and Damascus, as well as flights between Riyadh and Damascus. Direct flights between Riyadh and the Maldives are also set to resume from June 20.

Passengers are advised to check the status of their flights before travelling, as schedules may change at short notice.

Kuwait Airways

International airlines resumed operations at Kuwait International Airport on June 18, more than two weeks after an Iranian drone attack killed one person, caused extensive damage to infrastructure and disrupted air traffic operations.

Among the airlines operating flights to and from Kuwait were UAE carriers Emirates, flydubai and Air Arabia.

Since June 4, only Kuwait's two national carriers, Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways, had been operating from the airport after authorities restored limited services following the June 3 attack.