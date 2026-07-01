Dubai Airport braces for three million travellers as summer getaway rush begins

Dubai International Airport is preparing for one of its busiest times of the year, with about three million passengers expected to pass through its terminals during the first half of July as the summer holiday season gets under way.

The travel surge begins on July 2 as residents head overseas for annual holidays. July 12 is predicted to be the busiest day with more than 225,000 passengers expected to pass through DXB. Throughout the two-week peak, daily passenger numbers are expected to regularly exceed 200,000.

About half of the travellers during that period will be transfer passengers, underlining Dubai's role as one of the busiest international aviation hubs.

Emirates has warned of particularly busy departures from Terminal 3 over the first summer holiday weekend, from July 3 to 5. It expects weekends to remain consistently busy throughout the season.

The airline is encouraging passengers to allow extra time for traffic around the airport, parking, immigration, security screening and travelling between concourses before boarding.

To help manage the crowds, Dubai Airports and Emirates are advising travellers to use digital check-in services and arrive prepared.

Top tips for travelling through DXB this summer

Arrive three hours before your flight to allow enough time for check-in, security and immigration.

Consider taking the Dubai Metro to Terminal 3 to avoid road congestion during peak times.

Check in online in advance. Emirates customers can check in via the airline's website or app up to 48 hours before departure.

Use early baggage-drop services. Emirates passengers can check in and drop bags up to 24 hours before departure, or 12 hours before US-bound flights.

Check in away from the airport. Emirates also offers city check-in facilities at ICD Brookfield Place in DIFC and Ajman Central Bus Terminal, allowing travellers to drop luggage hours before their flight.

Home check-in is also available in Dubai and Sharjah, with agents collecting luggage from passengers' homes, offices or hotels. The service is complimentary for Emirates First Class passengers and Skywards Platinum members.

Pack smart. Spare batteries and power banks must be carried in hand luggage, while smart bag batteries must be removable if required. Electronic cigarettes and similar battery-powered devices are only permitted in cabin baggage.

Monitor your flight and gate information using DXB Express Maps, which helps passengers navigate the airport through a QR code and live wayfinding platform.

Passengers travelling with Emirates are advised to pass through immigration about 90 minutes before departure and arrive at their boarding gate at least one hour before take-off.

Families travelling with children aged 12 and above can make use of Smart Gates for faster passport control, while Emirates Skywards members enrolled in biometric services can use facial recognition at airport touchpoints.

For those connecting between terminals, Emirates recommends using Terminal 3's free train between Concourses A and B, or the free shuttle bus operating between Concourses A and C every 20 minutes.

Dubai Airports has also expanded assistance for People of Determination during the busy period, including dedicated accessibility routes, trained staff familiar with the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower programme and an Assisted Travel Lounge in Terminal 2.

Emirates additionally offers priority check-in, security and boarding, two hours of free airport parking and dedicated assistance for eligible passengers.

The I Heart DXB interactive installation is in Terminal 3, Concourse B. Photo: Dubai Airports Info

Passengers wishing to create one last memory before leaving can visit the new I Heart DXB interactive installation near Gate B28 in Terminal 3.

Travellers can upload a selfie to become part of a digital mosaic in the colours of the UAE flag and leave handwritten messages on a commemorative wall.