Emirates airline 'working on en-suite bathrooms in first class', says president Tim Clark

As far as in-air experiences go, a first-class cabin on Emirates is already one of the most premium ways to fly on a commercial airline.

But the president of the Dubai carrier, Tim Clark, has said constant innovation is still non-negotiable in the market. And he plans to further upgrade the first-class experience.

"I'm working on en-suite bathrooms in first-class suites," he said, speaking by video at the 2026 Capa Airline Leader Summit in Berlin on Thursday. "I want everyone to hear that so everyone rushes out the door to find out how they can get bathrooms in first-class suites."

Play 00:35 Tim Clark teases en-suite bathrooms in Emirates first class

Clark, who has been with Emirates since its founding in 1985 and became president in 2003, explained the airline is "constantly refining the product" to avoid "going stale".

Currently, first-class cabins are available on all Airbus A380s and Boeing 777s. On the Airbus A380, passengers in first class can use two shower spas, an onboard lounge and bar, as well as luxury amenities, while cabins have sliding doors. The experience is generally deemed ideal for its balance of privacy and space to socialise.

The Boeing 777 offering is a more private flight experience, as individual cabins are fully enclosed, floor-to-ceiling suites. While its entertainment and tech offerings are more extensive, the cabins are slightly smaller. Middle seat cabins feature virtual windows, but the shower spas are omitted on this aircraft.

The current first-class offering on an Emirates Boeing 777-300ER. Photo: Emirates Info

Currently, no commercial airline features private en-suite bathrooms for every first-class passenger.

Etihad Airways offers a luxurious experience with The Residence, which includes a private bathroom and shower. Introduced in 2014, The Residence is available on select Airbus A380 flights, where first class is also offered. It is a three-room suite featuring a living room, bedroom, and ensuite bathroom, often described as “an apartment in the sky.”

The move from the Emirates boss comes at a time when comfort across all cabins is being rethought and upgraded.

Both Emirates and Etihad allow economy passengers to purchase adjacent seats for additional space. Other airlines are further upgrading economy with everything from bunk beds to sofa seats, such as Air New Zealand, Skynest bunk beds for ultra-long-haul flights and United Airlines' Relax Row concept.