From bunk beds to sofa seats: Airlines offering new ways to sleep in economy

Long-haul economy travel could soon become more restful as some airlines introduce sleeper-style options designed to give passengers more space. Air New Zealand is set to roll out its Skynest bunk beds on ultra-long-haul flights this year, while United Airlines has announced plans for its Relax Row concept, which converts standard seats into a flat surface, from next year.

The shift reflects a growing focus on improving comfort in economy cabins without the high cost of business class, particularly on long-haul routes. While lie-flat beds have traditionally been limited to premium cabins, these designs aim to make rest and sleep more accessible to a wider range of travellers.

Several airlines have already introduced similar concepts, from couch-style seating to bookable empty rows, while local carriers such as Emirates and Etihad Airways allow passengers to purchase adjacent seats for additional space. Others are now going a step further, introducing purpose-built options designed specifically for rest. Here’s a look at some of them.

United Airlines: Relax Row

When: 2027

Relax Row comprises a row of three economy seats that can convert into a flat surface by lifting the leg rests to a 90-degree angle, creating a couch-style bed for long-haul comfort. The row will include a mattress pad, two pillows, a large blanket and a custom plush toy. Routes have not yet been announced, but the product is expected to roll out across long-haul international flights.

Air New Zealand: Skynest

When: November 2026

Skynest bunk beds are designed for rest in shifts. Photo: Air New Zealand Info

Skynest is a dedicated sleep zone with six bunk-style pods positioned between economy and premium economy, designed for long-haul rest in shifts. Each pod measures about 203cm in length and 65cm in width, tapering to 41cm at the feet. The seats come with fresh bedding, a privacy curtain, ambient lighting and a kit including eye masks, skincare, earplugs and socks. The bunk beds will debut on the airline’s Auckland-New York (JFK) route, which takes between 17 and 18 hours.

Air New Zealand: Skycouch

When: Already available

A trio of economy seats with footrests that lift to form a flat, sofa-style space, the Skycouch allows passengers to lie down or stretch out. It is available to book on long-haul routes across the airline’s Boeing 787-9 and 777 network, including flights between Auckland and destinations such as Los Angeles, London and Singapore.

Lufthansa: Sleeper’s Row 2.0

When: Already available

Part of the airline’s new Allegris cabin, this allows passengers to book an entire row of three or four seats, complete with a mattress and bedding to create a flat sleeping surface. An upgraded version of the airline’s original Sleeper’s Row, it offers a reclining space that is about 40 per cent larger. It is available on long-haul routes where seats remain unsold, including flights from Frankfurt and Munich to Asia and North America.

All Nippon Airways: ANA COUCHii

When: Already available

Pricing depends on how many passengers share the row. Photo: ANA Info

This takes the form of a set of three or four economy seats that can be converted into a couch by raising the leg rests, creating a bed that's about 81cm wide and 152cm long. Designed with couples and families in mind, it comes with a bedding set and adjustable armrests to create a more open space. Pricing depends on how many passengers share the row. It is currently available on Airbus A380 flights between Tokyo (Narita) and Hawaii (Honolulu), which take a little over seven hours.

Vietnam Airlines: Sky Sofa

When: Already available

Passengers can purchase two empty seats adjacent to their own, creating a full row to stretch across. It is available on long-haul routes from Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi to destinations such as San Francisco, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Melbourne, Sydney, India and Singapore, and on regional routes to Japan and South Korea.

Air Astana: Economy Sleeper

When: Already available

The national carrier of Kazakhstan offers a dedicated section at the front of economy class, where each passenger is assigned a full row, along with a mattress layer, duvet and pillow. Offered on long-haul routes from Kazakhstan to destinations such as London, Frankfurt and Beijing, it comes with perks such as priority check-in and increased baggage allowance.

Air Austral: Extra Couchette

When: Already available

The French carrier offers a licensed version of the Skycouch patent, allowing passengers to lie across a row on long-haul flights. Designed with families in mind, the bench-style seats convert into a sleeper, accommodating one adult and two children more comfortably. It is available on the 12-hour route between La Reunion and Paris.