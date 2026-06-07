King Charles, Prince William and Kate attend Peter Phillips wedding

  • Peter Phillips, Princess Anne's son, and his wife Harriet Sperling leave All Saints' Church in Kemble, Cirencester, England, after their wedding on June 6. Reuters
    Peter Phillips, Princess Anne's son, and his wife Harriet Sperling leave All Saints' Church in Kemble, Cirencester, England, after their wedding on June 6. Reuters
  • Catherine, Princess of Wales, leaves All Saints' Church following the wedding of Princess Anne's son, Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling. Reuters
    Catherine, Princess of Wales, leaves All Saints' Church following the wedding of Princess Anne's son, Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling. Reuters
  • Zara Tindall, sister of the groom, at the wedding of Harriet Sperling to Peter Phillips at All Saints Church in Kemble, Gloucestershire. PA
    Zara Tindall, sister of the groom, at the wedding of Harriet Sperling to Peter Phillips at All Saints Church in Kemble, Gloucestershire. PA
  • King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the wedding of Harriet Sperling to Peter Phillips at All Saints Church in Kemble, Gloucestershire. PA
    King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the wedding of Harriet Sperling to Peter Phillips at All Saints Church in Kemble, Gloucestershire. PA
  • Harriet Sperling with Peter Phillips on the day of their wedding at All Saints' Church in Kemble. Reuters
    Harriet Sperling with Peter Phillips on the day of their wedding at All Saints' Church in Kemble. Reuters
  • Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, arrives to attend the wedding of Princess Anne's son, Peter Phillips, and Harriet Sperling at All Saints' Church. Reuters
    Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, arrives to attend the wedding of Princess Anne's son, Peter Phillips, and Harriet Sperling at All Saints' Church. Reuters
  • Harriet Sperling arrives for her wedding with Princess Anne's son Peter Phillips, accompanied by the bridesmaids, her daughter Georgina and Peter Phillips' daughters Savannah and Isla, at All Saints' Church in Kemble, Gloucestershire. Reuters
    Harriet Sperling arrives for her wedding with Princess Anne's son Peter Phillips, accompanied by the bridesmaids, her daughter Georgina and Peter Phillips' daughters Savannah and Isla, at All Saints' Church in Kemble, Gloucestershire. Reuters
  • Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall on the day of the wedding of Princess Anne's son, Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling. Reuters
    Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall on the day of the wedding of Princess Anne's son, Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling. Reuters
  • Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, at the wedding of Harriet Sperling to Peter Phillips at All Saints Church in Kemble, Gloucestershire. PA
    Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, at the wedding of Harriet Sperling to Peter Phillips at All Saints Church in Kemble, Gloucestershire. PA
  • Queen Camilla arrives at All Saints' Church in Kemble, Cirencester. Reuters
    Queen Camilla arrives at All Saints' Church in Kemble, Cirencester. Reuters
  • Zara Tindall leaves following the wedding of Princess Anne's son, Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling at All Saints' Church in Cirencester. Reuters
    Zara Tindall leaves following the wedding of Princess Anne's son, Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling at All Saints' Church in Cirencester. Reuters
  • Princess Anne's son Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling following their wedding at All Saints' Church in Kemble, Cirencester. Reuters
    Princess Anne's son Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling following their wedding at All Saints' Church in Kemble, Cirencester. Reuters
  • Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie arrive to attend the wedding of Princess Anne's son, Peter Phillips, and Harriet Sperling at All Saints' Church in Kemble. Reuters
    Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie arrive to attend the wedding of Princess Anne's son, Peter Phillips, and Harriet Sperling at All Saints' Church in Kemble. Reuters
  • William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, leave following the wedding of Princess Anne's son, Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling at All Saints' Church in Kemble. Reuters
    William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, leave following the wedding of Princess Anne's son, Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling at All Saints' Church in Kemble. Reuters

Lifestyle

King Charles, Prince William and Kate attend Peter Phillips wedding

Queen Camilla and other senior royals joined Princess Anne's son and nurse Harriet Sperling for the ceremony in Gloucestershire

David Tusing

June 07, 2026

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King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales were among senior royals who gathered in Gloucestershire on Saturday for the wedding of Peter Phillips, the son of Princess Anne, to NHS nurse Harriet Sperling.

The private ceremony took place at All Saints Church in Kemble, near Cirencester, with Princess Anne and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, joined by members of the royal family including Zara and Mike Tindall, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, as well as Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie – the daughters of King Charles' disgraced younger brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

King Charles and Queen Camilla at the wedding. PA Wire
King Charles and Queen Camilla at the wedding. PA Wire

Well-wishers gathered outside the church and cheered as members of the royal family arrived, with some travelling from as far as Ireland to witness the occasion.

Sperling arrived with three bridesmaids – Phillips's daughters Savannah, 15, and Isla, 14, and her daughter Georgina, 13. She wore a gown by British designer Emilia Wickstead and the Pragnell family tiara.

Sperling, who arrived with three bridesmaids, wore a gown by British designer Emilia Wickstead. PA Wire
Sperling, who arrived with three bridesmaids, wore a gown by British designer Emilia Wickstead. PA Wire

After the ceremony, guests sheltered beneath umbrellas as rain fell while the newlyweds emerged from the church and were showered with rose petals. Family and friends later gathered for a reception at Gatcombe Park, Princess Anne's estate in Gloucestershire.

The King and Queen left shortly after the ceremony to attend the Epsom Derby, Britain's most famous horse race, where they presented the trophy to jockey Ronan Whelan for winning horse Christmas Day.

The Princess of Wales at the wedding in a tweed midi dress by Roland Mouret. PA Wire
The Princess of Wales at the wedding in a tweed midi dress by Roland Mouret. PA Wire

Phillips, 48, is the eldest grandchild of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip and the son of Princess Anne and her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips. He is 19th in line to the British throne, but does not undertake official royal duties, working instead in sports management.

His first marriage, to Autumn Phillips, ended in divorce in 2021. The former couple share two daughters.

Phillips began dating Sperling, a paediatric nurse, in 2024, and announced their engagement in August last year. The couple have since appeared together at a number of royal events, including Royal Ascot.

Agencies contributed to this report

Updated: June 07, 2026, 5:31 AM