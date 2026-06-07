King Charles, Prince William and Kate attend Peter Phillips wedding

King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales were among senior royals who gathered in Gloucestershire on Saturday for the wedding of Peter Phillips, the son of Princess Anne, to NHS nurse Harriet Sperling.

The private ceremony took place at All Saints Church in Kemble, near Cirencester, with Princess Anne and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, joined by members of the royal family including Zara and Mike Tindall, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, as well as Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie – the daughters of King Charles' disgraced younger brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

King Charles and Queen Camilla at the wedding. PA Wire Info

Well-wishers gathered outside the church and cheered as members of the royal family arrived, with some travelling from as far as Ireland to witness the occasion.

Sperling arrived with three bridesmaids – Phillips's daughters Savannah, 15, and Isla, 14, and her daughter Georgina, 13. She wore a gown by British designer Emilia Wickstead and the Pragnell family tiara.

Sperling, who arrived with three bridesmaids, wore a gown by British designer Emilia Wickstead. PA Wire Info

After the ceremony, guests sheltered beneath umbrellas as rain fell while the newlyweds emerged from the church and were showered with rose petals. Family and friends later gathered for a reception at Gatcombe Park, Princess Anne's estate in Gloucestershire.

The King and Queen left shortly after the ceremony to attend the Epsom Derby, Britain's most famous horse race, where they presented the trophy to jockey Ronan Whelan for winning horse Christmas Day.

The Princess of Wales at the wedding in a tweed midi dress by Roland Mouret. PA Wire Info

Phillips, 48, is the eldest grandchild of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip and the son of Princess Anne and her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips. He is 19th in line to the British throne, but does not undertake official royal duties, working instead in sports management.

His first marriage, to Autumn Phillips, ended in divorce in 2021. The former couple share two daughters.

Phillips began dating Sperling, a paediatric nurse, in 2024, and announced their engagement in August last year. The couple have since appeared together at a number of royal events, including Royal Ascot.

Agencies contributed to this report