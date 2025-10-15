Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and Princess Rajwa welcomed to Windsor by Prince and Princess of Wales

Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and Princess Rajwa joined Britain's Prince William and Princess Catherine at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a short video on their official social account, with the caption: “A pleasure to welcome HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah of Jordan and HRH Princess Rajwa to Windsor this morning.”

The clip showed the four royals posing for a picture inside the castle, before cutting to show the two princesses talking as they walked down the staircase, followed by Prince William and Prince Hussein, also locked in conversation.

Princess Catherine was dressed in a camel-coloured trouser suit with a cream, tie-necked blouse, while Princess Rajwa wore a white shirt under a black corset-style top and trouser combo. The Prince of Wales and Crown Prince of Jordan both wore navy blue suits.

It is the Jordanian royals' first visit to the UK as a married couple. Prince William and Princess Catherine attended their wedding in 2023.

Prince Hussein also visited a Royal Air Force base with Prince William, who chatted about flying Sea King helicopters on rescue missions, and described how their sound still goes “straight to my heart”.

Prince William served a three-year tour with the Search and Rescue Force and, during his time based at RAF Valley in Anglesey, carried out 156 search and rescue operations resulting in 149 people being rescued, before he left the Armed Forces in 2013.

RAF Benson is home to a number of squadrons including 28 (Army Cooperation) Squadron, a unit training aircrew to fly Chinook helicopters, and the two princes helped the technicians with maintenance work.

