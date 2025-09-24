Queen Rania and Melania Trump reunite in New York at UNGA

Follow the latest UNGA updates here

Jordan's Queen Rania and Melania Trump have reunited in New York at an event hosted by the US First Lady for the spouses of world leaders on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Queen Rania shared a photo of the pair from the event, in which she can be seen wearing a cream silk satin midi dress by Balenciaga. She finished her look with a belt and bag by Jacquemus and leather pumps by Jordanian-Armenian designer Amina Mouddi.

Trump, meanwhile, chose an off-white Dolce & Gabbana pantsuit paired with a brown blouse by Max Mara.

The event she hosted was to launch her new initiative, Fostering the Future Together, which she said aims “to ensure that every child can flourish in the digital era”.

Fostering the Future Together will be implemented by participating members at the local level, within their respective countries, the White House Said, adding that Melania Trump will host the inaugural meeting at the White House “during the first quarter of 2026”.

Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska, wife of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, also attended the event.

The meeting was Queen Rania and Melania Trump's fourth in the US.

Queen Rania and Melania Trump in Florida in January. Photo: Royal Hashemite Court

The pair last met in January in Florida, during Queen Rania and King Abdullah II's previous visit to the US, days before Donald Trump took office for his second term. They discussed various issues of mutual interest including children’s welfare and improving education, according to Queen Rania's official website.

Before that, they previously appeared together in 2018 during the Jordanian royals' official visit to the White House.

In 2017, they paid a visit together to Excel Academy – a school for girls in Washington and joined a listening session with students and a seventh-grade art class.

Queen Rania has said education and children are a top priority in the advocacy work she has pursued. She has launched the Queen Rania Foundation for Education and Development, the Queen Rania Teacher Academy and the Jordan River Foundation, which focuses on child safety and community empowerment.

