Queen Rania's birthday: Jordanian royal family share birthday tributes

Queen Rania is celebrating her 55th birthday, with members of the Jordanian royal family sharing tributes online.

Her son, Crown Prince Hussein, took to social media to share a photo, which shows his mother along with his wife Princess Rajwa, in which he wrote: "Happy birthday to my loving mother. God bless you."

Meanwhile, the official Royal Hashemite Court has also shared a photo of Queen Rania with her husband King Abdullah. "Wishing Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah many happy returns on the occasion of her birthday," said the caption.

Ahead of her birthday, a new portrait of Queen Rania was also unveiled on Saturday.

In the portrait, the queen stands beneath an archway in a teal textured maxi dress with billowing sleeves, a high neckline and subtle striped detailing. She kept the look understated with soft make-up, loose curls and simple silver hoop earrings.

The Jordanian royal wears a teal maxi-dress in new photo. Photo: Royal Hashemite Court

This year has been a big one for the royal. She had a prominent role at Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan, where she opened Jordan’s pavilion and emphasised her country’s heritage, innovation and commitment to sustainability.

She also continued to raise awareness about children’s rights and protection, notably at the World Summit on Children’s Rights at the Vatican, focusing attention on little ones affected by war and conflict.

"Today, one in six children on Earth live in areas affected by conflict. Every day, dozens of them are killed or maimed,” she said. Speaking at the Vatican, she reiterated her call for an end to the bloodshed in Gaza, and condemned “a status quo that deems some children's suffering acceptable, based on their name, faith or the land of their birth".

Within Jordan, Queen Rania reinforced her advocacy for women’s empowerment and economic development, visiting local businesses such as the Al Ahli Bazaar in Amman and supporting artisan initiatives in Al Salt.

Her daughter, Princess Iman, and her husband, Jameel Alexander Thermiotis, welcomed their first child, Princess Amina, in February. She is Queen Rania’s second grandchild. Only months earlier, Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa celebrated the birth of their daughter, Princess Iman, in August 2024.

