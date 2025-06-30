Queen Rania, Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa's style highlights from Jeff and Lauren Bezos wedding weekend

The Jordanian royal family were among the famous guests in Venice at the weekend, for the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez

Queen Rania stepped out in several eye-catching looks by Italian designers including Fendi and Armani Prive.

For the first day of celebrations on June 26, she wore a light pink sequinned Fendi gown, from the Italian fashion house's 2018 autumn/winter couture collection. She accessorised the shimmering dress with a complementary shawl, white-gold Dior Bois de Rose bracelet and pink Gianvito Rossi pumps.

On day two, she wore a strapless Armani Prive gown. The green, blue and gold striped gown was finished with floral embellishment, and Queen Rania completed her look with a light green shawl, a floral gold necklace and an elegant clutch.

Jordan's Queen Rania in Armani Prive for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and journalist Lauren Sanchez's wedding celebrations, in Venice on June 27. Reuters

It was not all formal looks for the royal, however. She arrived in the Italian city following the unofficial dress code for arrivals – head-to-toe monochrome – wearing a Veronica Beard T-shirt and Wandler tapered trousers, with Prada quilted platform sandals, a Jacquemus medium Bambola bucket bag and Saint Laurent sunglasses. A second casual look saw the Jordanian queen wear a white Remain cut-out jersey top with a pair of relaxed Alo trousers.

Queen Rania prepares to board a taxi boat after landing at Venice Marco Polo Airport on June 26. AFP

Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa

Queen Rania wasn’t the only Jordanian royal in attendance. Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa, along with their young daughter, Princess Iman, were also seen arriving by boat.

Like her mother-in-law, upon arrival, Princess Rajwa opted for a dark outfit, pairing a linen Citizens of Humanity shirt and trouser set with off-white Alexander McQueen tennis shoes, Oliver Peoples sunglasses, and a suede Bottega Veneta Intrecciato shoulder bag.

The couple's daughter, Princess Iman, was dressed in a white daisy-embroidered dress by French infants brand Tartine et Chocolat, with a pair of sandals by British high-street chain Next.

Jordan's Princess Rajwa, Crown Prince Hussein and their daughter Iman board a taxi boat in Venice. AFP

For the first day of formal celebrations, Princess Rajwa wore a gold Tom Ford turtleneck gown with leopard print slingback pumps and a mini handbag by Dolce & Gabbana. She also accessorised the look with a gold belt borrowed from Queen Rania. She previously wore the gold belt to formally announce her engagement to Prince Hussein in 2022.

The following day, she wore a black sequinned gown by Lebanese fashion house Hassidriss. Prince Hussein was dressed for the occasion in a classic black tuxedo.

Princess Iman

Also in attendance was Princess Iman, the eldest daughter of Jordan's King Abdullah II and Queen Rania.

For the first day of celebrations, she wore a light green, draped silk Givenchy gown with a delicate floral pattern.

Sticking to a nature-inspired palette, she wore a green Oscar de la Renta cape-sleeved gown in an olive green hue. The look was completed with a pair of FerriFirenze earrings, which have previously been worn by Queen Rania.

Famous guests at the Bezos wedding

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez Bezos leave the Aman Venice hotel on June 29. Reuters

The Jordanian royals were among a long list of famous guests spotted in Venice over the weekend, including Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Tom Brady, Orlando Bloom, Brian Grazer, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

Oprah Winfrey in Venice for the Bezos wedding. AP

Between 200 and 250 A-listers from the worlds of entertainment, politics and finance attended the celebration, which was dubbed the “wedding of the century”, and reported to have cost more than $20 million.

Bezos, 61, and Sanchez, 55, arrived in Venice via helicopter on Wednesday and stayed at the luxurious Aman Venice, where rooms overlooking the Grand Canal start at €4,000 ($4,686) a night.

LA LIGA FIXTURES Friday Celta Vigo v Villarreal (midnight kick-off UAE) Saturday Sevilla v Real Sociedad (4pm), Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao (7.15pm), Granada v Barcelona (9.30pm), Osasuna v Real Madrid (midnight) Sunday Levante v Eibar (4pm), Cadiz v Alaves (7.15pm), Elche v Getafe (9.30pm), Real Valladolid v Valencia (midnight) Monday Huesca v Real Betis (midnight)

MEDIEVIL%20(1998) %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDeveloper%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20SCE%20Studio%20Cambridge%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Sony%20Computer%20Entertainment%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EConsole%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20PlayStation%2C%20PlayStation%204%20and%205%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A