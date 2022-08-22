Rajwa Al Saif borrows significant accessories from Queen Rania after engagement

Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif announced their engagement last week, and in the days since, the future princess has been loaned jewellery and accessories from her future mother-in-law, Jordan's Queen Rania.

Al Saif, who is from Saudi Arabia, borrowed a golden belt from the queen to wear for her engagement, which took place at her father's home in Riyadh, with King Abdullah II and Queen Rania in attendance.

She wore the belt with an embellished cream abaya by Lebanese brand Orient 499, an olive dress and a mustard headscarf.

Rajwa Al Saif borrowed a golden belt from Queen Rania to wear during her engagement to Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein. Getty Images; Royal Hashemite Court

Queen Rania wore the belt in May 2019, while attending Jordan's Independence Day ceremony in Amman with her children, Prince Hussein, Prince Hashem and Princess Salma.

A few days after the engagement was announced, in a set of informal images shared by the Jordanian royal family, Al Saif can be seen wearing a pair of Stephen Webster earrings owned by Queen Rania, to pose with Prince Hussein.

The plumage-studded earrings are from the designer's Magnipheasant collection. The white gold earrings, which are still available to buy, are sold in two colourways — one with 5.96 carats of white diamonds, and another which is a combination of 1.34 carats of white diamonds and marquise emeralds.

Queen Rania's earrings are a custom creation, swapping the emeralds for yellow diamonds.

Rajwa Al Saif has worn a pair of custom Stephen Webster earrings owned by Queen Rania. Getty Images; Instagram / jordansroyalfamily

According to the Stephen Webster website, the earrings are "inspired by the majestic plume of England's iconic game bird, the pheasant, and is a modern tribute to the British Isles".

Al Saif wore the earrings with a multicoloured skirt and white shirt by Italian designer Sara Roka, a gathered lilac belt and light blue Valentino pumps.

Queen Rania has worn the earrings on several occasions, including to speak at the Social Good Summit in New York City in September 2015.

Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif's engagement

The engagement was announced on Twitter on August 17. Four photos were shared showing the couple, with Crown Prince Hussein's parents, King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, pictured alongside members of Al Saif's family.

Queen Rania also took to Twitter to share her happiness.

“I didn’t think it was possible to hold so much joy in my heart! Congratulations to my eldest Prince Hussein and his beautiful bride-to-be, Rajwa,” she wrote.

Prince Hussein's engagement only comes a few weeks after his sister, Princess Iman, announced her engagement to Jameel Alexander Thermiotis.

Princess Iman is the first daughter and the second child of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania.

