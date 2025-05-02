Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa on her 31st birthday. She is wearing the bespoke earrings by Mattar Jewellers. Crown Prince Hussein / Instagram
Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa on her 31st birthday. She is wearing the bespoke earrings by Mattar Jewellers. Crown Prince Hussein / Instagram

Lifestyle

Luxury

Jordan's Princess Rajwa wears bespoke Bahraini pearls by Mattar Jewellers in new portrait

The earrings were crafted specifically for the royal using unique natural pearls

Sarah Maisey

May 02, 2025