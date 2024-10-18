Black Book: The latest from Marli New York, Bremont, Ferragamo and Van Cleef & Arpels

Every week <i>The National's</i> Luxury magazine team puts together Black Book, a cheat sheet of the most interesting and noteworthy arrivals in fashion, watches, jewellery and cars. Sassy jewellery label Marli New York turns 10 this year, marking a whole decade of disruption. Founded by Maral Artinian, a third-generation jeweller, around principles of individuality and timeless presence, its first decade is marked with a new collection, fittingly called Life. Handcrafted from 18k gold, brilliant cut diamonds and Marli’s signature pyramid-cut centre gemstones, the pieces are designed to accompany a woman throughout her life, from daytime into night. Dynamic and fluid, each piece is elegant, yet has a playful twist, so that diamond framed rings have a spinning element, and earrings are fashioned into tassels. Ferragamo celebrates Italian craftsmanship with its new winter bag collection. Crafted from the finest supple leathers, and fastened with golden hardware featuring Ferragamo's famed horse-bit Gancini detailing, the bags, in shades of deep olive green, golden tan and decadent burgundy, run from a soft-sided tote, to a structured shoulder flap bag. The attention to detail extends to the side panels of each bag, shaped to echo the lily that is the symbol of Ferragamo’s home town, Florence. French jewellery maison Van Cleef & Arpels has opened the doors to its relocated boutique in Mall of the Emirates in Dubai. Freshly redesigned, the space offers an immersive journey through the VCA universe, including the Planetarium Salon, which is inspired by the universe, and the Art Deco Salon, which uses bold geometric lines and luxurious materials to echo the 1930s. The Poetic Salon is a feminine, delicate space filled with softened forms and hand-painted motifs, while the Tea Salon is intimate and cosy. Finally, the Salon des Senteurs is an ode to the maison’s perfume collection, in an arena inspired by Japanese art and art deco. Even the facade of the boutique has been reimagined and is scattered with champagne diamonds, that reflect light into the heart of the new interior. Bremont has released its first ceramic timepiece, the Supermarine Full Ceramic Tactical Black. A high-performance dive watch for the adventurous type, it is water resistant to 500 metres and has a helium escape valve, to ensure the integrity and functionality of the watch is retained, even at extreme depth. The case is in mono-block ceramic, the movement is contained in titanium and the bezel, also in titanium, is uni-directional. Offered in sleek black, it comes with a hardwearing black rubber chevron strap or a military-inspired webbed strap, which can be changed.