The Lagoon earrings by French designer Emmanuel Tarpin. Photo: Emmanuel Tarpin
The Lagoon earrings by French designer Emmanuel Tarpin. Photo: Emmanuel Tarpin

Lifestyle

Luxury

On the trail of the Paraiba tourmaline: In search of one of the world's rarest gemstones

Known for the intensity of their colour, the stones from Brasil, Nigeria and Mozambique are hard to come by

Francesca Fearon

October 14, 2024

Weekender

Get the highlights of our exciting Weekend edition every Saturday

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Weekender