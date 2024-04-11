From engagement to baby news, timeline of Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa's relationship

Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa are preparing to become parents.

On Wednesday, a statement from the Jordanian royal family announced the couple are expecting their first child in the summer.

This marks another milestone for the pair, who tied the knot in a glittering wedding ceremony at Zahran Palace, Amman, in June.

Here’s a look at a timeline of highlights from their relationship so far.

August 2022: The couple announce their engagement

Princess Rajwa wore a blue pleated dress by Greek brand Costarellos with a pearl necklace in the official engagement photo. Photo: alhusseinjo / instagram

The Royal Hashemite Court announced that Prince Hussein was engaged to Rajwa Al Saif, the daughter of Saudi businessman Khalid Al Saif and Azza Al Sudairi. In their official engagement photo, Princess Rajwa wore a blue pleated dress by Greek brand Costarellos, along with a pearl necklace.

The engagement took place at the home of Rajwa's father in Riyadh. It was announced on Twitter with four photos showing the couple together, with Prince Hussein's parents, King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, pictured alongside members of Rajwa's family.

October 2022: First royal outing together

Princess Rajwa wore a white shirt and black skirt, both by Alexander McQueen, to visit the Royal Hashemite Court in October 2022. Crown Prince Hussein / Instagram

A couple of months after announcing their engagement, the couple made their first public appearance together. They learnt about Jordan’s history and heritage through Prince Hussein’s great uncle Prince Hassan bin Talal.

The pair made stops throughout their tour that included the Royal Hashemite Court, where they viewed exhibitions and looked at the collections of the founding King Abdullah I, as well as the office of King Hussein. They showed the history of the royal Hashemite family from their early beginnings.

To mark her first official appearance in Jordan, Rajwa wore an elegant white buttoned shirt, tucked into an A-line black skirt and belt from Alexander McQueen. She accessorised with a white Gucci GG Marmont bag and a gold necklace featuring the couple's initials, H and R.

March 2023: Attending Princess Iman’s wedding together

The engaged couple attended the first royal Jordanian wedding of the year as eldest sister Princess Iman married Jameel Thermiotis.

Rajwa stunned by wearing a mustard yellow draped cape dress designed by Serbian designer Roksanda Ilincic. The future princess kept her look minimal when it came to accessorising with dangling earrings in burgundy and the Knot Intrecciato Gold Mesh Clutch from Bottega Veneta.

June 2023: They celebrate their wedding day

Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah and Princess Rajwa got married on June 1. AP

The couple tied the knot, with Rajwa wearing a custom Elie Saab gown featuring a flower print on its full skirt and a wrap effect on the bodice. She wore a pair of white flats and a sparkling tiara as she walked to the venue on the grounds of Zahran Palace. Similar to when her mother-in-law married, Rajwa wore a diamond tiara for the occasion, which featured stylised Arabic calligraphy on the side, reading: “Rajwatum min Allah”, translating to “A prayer answered by God”.

Meanwhile, Prince Hussein looked dapper in a black military uniform, a look inspired by his father's outfit from his wedding to Queen Rania in 1993.

February 2024: They watch Jordan make history at the Asian Cup

Crown Prince Al Hussein and Princess Rajwa attend the Jordan-Tajikistan match in the quarter-finals of the 2023 Asian Cup. Photo: @CoutureRoyals / X

In February, the couple was spotted in the stands as they watched Jordan qualify for its first Asian Cup semi-final by defeating Tajikistan 1-0 at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Qatar. Wearing the Jordanian team's T-shirt in white, the royals smiled and waved to the crowds during the match.

Prince Hussein was again seen with his mother Queen Rania and siblings Princess Salma and Prince Hashem at the Asian Cup final where Jordan lost 3-1 to Qatar. He wore a red version of the team top, with the Jordan emblem emblazoned on the left breast, over a long-sleeved white shirt.

April 2024: The couple announce they are expecting a child

The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein are expecting their first baby this summer



Details:https://t.co/BMO3YM9Tvt pic.twitter.com/BSOX40cSRH — RHC (@RHCJO) April 10, 2024

The news of Princess Rajwa’s pregnancy was announced by the Jordanian royal family in a statement. “The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce that their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein are expecting their first baby this summer,” it reads.

The royal baby will be the first grandchild for King Abdullah and Queen Rania.