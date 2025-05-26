Queen Rania and Princess Iman watching Jordan's 79th Independence Day celebrations from home. Queen Rania / Instagram
Queen Rania skips Jordan's Independence Day celebration due to back injury

Royal jokes that she is now part of the 'Jordanian disc club'

David Tusing

May 26, 2025