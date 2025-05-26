Queen Rania skips Jordan's Independence Day celebration due to back injury

Queen Rania skipped Jordan's Independence Day celebration on Sunday due to a back injury. The Jordanian royal shared a photo of herself watching the celebration on television with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2025/02/16/queen-rania-shares-news-as-princess-iman-gives-birth-to-baby-girl/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2025/02/16/queen-rania-shares-news-as-princess-iman-gives-birth-to-baby-girl/">Princess Iman</a>, who gave birth to her first child, daughter Amina, in February. "Happy Independence Day to our beloved Jordan. I look forward to celebrating this day alongside His Majesty each year, but I am tuning in from home after treatment for back pain - with my dear Iman graciously keeping me company," <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/queen-rania/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/queen-rania/">Queen Rania</a> posted on Instagram. In Arabic, she jokingly added that she has joined "the Jordanian disc club", suggesting spinal issues. Jordan celebrated its <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/books/2025/05/25/jordan-best-novels-books/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/books/2025/05/25/jordan-best-novels-books/">79th Independence Day</a> with patriotic fervour on Sunday. Streets across Amman were lined with flags, while government buildings, historical sites and main roads were dressed in red, white, green and black – the colours of the Jordanian flag. This year’s celebration featured cultural performances, air and drone shows and a special ceremony attended by the royal family at Al Husseiniya Palace in the evening. The Royal Hashemite Court posted a photo of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/04/02/jordans-king-abdullah-gaza-stands-as-painful-example-of-disability-challenge/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/04/02/jordans-king-abdullah-gaza-stands-as-painful-example-of-disability-challenge/">King Abdullah II</a> accompanied by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2025/01/27/prince-william-welcomes-jordans-crown-prince-hussein-to-windsor-castle/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2025/01/27/prince-william-welcomes-jordans-crown-prince-hussein-to-windsor-castle/">Crown Prince Hussein</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/palestine-israel/2023/12/15/jordans-princess-salma-takes-part-in-airdrop-of-supplies-to-gaza-field-hospital/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/palestine-israel/2023/12/15/jordans-princess-salma-takes-part-in-airdrop-of-supplies-to-gaza-field-hospital/">Princess Salma</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/family/2023/01/30/queen-rania-celebrates-joint-birthday-of-king-abdullah-ii-and-youngest-son-prince-hashem/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/family/2023/01/30/queen-rania-celebrates-joint-birthday-of-king-abdullah-ii-and-youngest-son-prince-hashem/">Prince Hashem</a> arriving for the ceremony. Prince Hussein's wife, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2025/05/02/princess-rajwa-bahraini-pearls-mattar-jewellers/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2025/05/02/princess-rajwa-bahraini-pearls-mattar-jewellers/">Princess Rajwa</a>, who turned 31 in April, was not seen in the photo. At the ceremony, King Abdullah bestowed medals upon several distinguished Jordanian individuals and leading national institutions in recognition of their significant contributions and services to the nation and its people, state news agency Roya News reported. Crown Prince Hussein also posted a photo from the event. "Today, we celebrate the outstanding achievements of a group of Jordanians whose dedication continues to inspire. Happy Independence Day," he shared on Instagram.