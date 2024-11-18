Queen Rania and Princess Rajwa attend the opening of Jordan's 20th parliamentary session

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/09/08/jordans-queen-rania-criticises-wests-double-standards-over-war-in-gaza/" target="_blank">Queen Rania</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2024/04/28/jordan-princess-rajwa-birthday-royal-family-portrait/" target="_blank">Princess Rajwa</a> attended the inauguration of Jordan's 20th parliamentary session led by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/06/09/jordan-to-keep-modernising-says-king-abdullah-on-silver-jubilee/" target="_blank">King Abdullah II</a> on Monday. The inauguration, marked by a speech delivered by the king, signals the start of the legislative cycle for the House of Representatives and the Senate. Queen Rania opted for an all-red dress for the occasion, featuring a layered pleated skirt, finishing her look with a red scarf. She accessorised with a Woodrose Bracelet bag by French luxury label Chloe. Princess Rajwa, meanwhile, chose an all-black ensemble, featuring a jacket with split sleeves and hem, and oversized collars. She paired her look with black trousers and an oversized belt. Princess Rajwa's appearance on Monday was one of her first public engagements since <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2024/08/03/princess-rajwa-baby-birth-jordan-crown-prince-hussein/" target="_blank">giving birth to her daughter Iman</a> in August. Her husband, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2024/04/11/prince-hussein-princess-rajwa-timeline/" target="_blank">Crown Prince Hussein</a>, was also at the event. Their daughter, whose official name is Princess Iman bint Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, is the first grandchild of King Abdullah and Queen Rania. Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa got married at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2023/06/01/jordanian-royal-wedding-programme-of-events-and-what-to-expect/" target="_blank">a glittering ceremony</a> in June last year. The wedding began with a traditional Islamic ceremony on the grounds of Zahran Palace, followed by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/jordan/2023/06/01/prince-hussein-and-princess-rajwa-drive-off-in-white-open-top-range-rover/" target="_blank">a motorcade </a>through the packed streets of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/2023/05/21/convoy-rehearsal-for-crown-prince-husseins-wedding-takes-over-streets-of-amman/" target="_blank">Amman</a> to Al Husseiniya Palace, where a grand reception took place. Speaking at the parliamentary event on Monday, King Abdullah motivated Jordan's parliament to encourage the participation of women and youth. "This parliament is the first step in the implementation of the political modernisation project, on a track to bolster the role of platform-based parties and the participation of women and young people," he said. "This requires parliamentary performance, collective action and close co-operation between the government and parliament, in accordance with the constitution. "Our aim is to provide a decent life and empower youths while equipping them for the jobs of the future," he added. According to <i>The Jordan Times</i>, King Abdullah also spoke about the<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/18/live-israel-gaza-beit-lahia/" target="_blank"> Israel-Hamas war in Gaza</a>. "Jordan has exerted tremendous efforts and Jordanians have valiantly been treating the wounded in the direst of circumstances," he said. "Jordanians were the first to deliver aid by air and land to people in Gaza, and we will remain by their side, now and in the future."