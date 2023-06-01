Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa drive off in white open-top Range Rover

Newlyweds Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and Princess Rajwa rode into married life in style in a white, open-top Range Rover.

The couple took part in an elaborate procession, driving past celebrating crowds in the packed streets of Amman en route to Al Husseiniya Palace.

Surrounded by a sea of vintage off-road vehicles, the couple were at the centre of the cavalcade in the open-top Range Rover, surrounded by 16 Land Rovers in a striking red hue and 10 similarly striking BMW motorcycles.

Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa leave Zahran Palace. AP

The vehicles paid homage to Jordan’s horse-mounted processions in the past.

The classic vehicles are part of the country’s Royal Convoy Unit, which is a division of the Royal Guards.

The unit adopted the colour red for its vehicles, rather than standard army brown, in the last century.

Speaking to The National, Samir, a student who lives in the area, said he enjoyed the whole experience, adding he was impressed with the rhythm of the cars and motorcycles surrounding the couple's Range Rover as they zoomed through the streets of the capital.

An identical convoy garnered attention in Amman last month during a rehearsal for Thursday's 10km trip through the streets.

The bride, wearing a white dress created by Lebanese designer Elie Saab, arrived at Zahran Palace in a 1968 Rolls-Royce Phantom V, a vehicle that had been custom-made for the prince’s late great-grandmother, Queen Zein Al Sharaf.