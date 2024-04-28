Jordanian royal family pays tribute to Princess Rajwa Al Hussein on her 30th birthday

Jordan's Princess Rajwa Al Hussein, wife of Crown Prince Hussein, is celebrating her 30th birthday today.

"May God continue to bless and nurture the bond between us. Happy Birthday Rajwa," her husband wrote on Instagram, sharing a previously unseen photo of the two together. Crown Prince Hussein is the eldest son of Jordan's King Abdullah II and Queen Rania.

In the image shared by the crown prince, he is standing in the background with Princess Rajwa in focus and smiling to the camera in the forefront.

She is wearing a burnt orange dress, paired with gold earrings and a gold Bottega Veneta clutch bag.

The Jordanian royal family also shared a new portrait of the pregnant Saudi-born princess to mark the occasion.

With her hair loose and falling over one shoulder, the princess is looking straight to camera and smiling, with her hands clasped in front of her.

Standing against a sky-blue background, she wears a matching velvet top and skirt by the French label Rabanne. From the spring/summer 2024 collection, both pieces are finished with ruched detailing and the skirt is accessorised with a crystal brooch on one hip. Both items come in a deep shade of blue that Rabanne descries as "navy Poseidon".

To finish the look, she is wearing one of the Fred horse-shoe shaped, white gold and diamond drop earrings that she wore for her wedding in June last year.

A new portrait of Princess Rajwa of Jordan has been released to mark her 30th birthday. Photo: Twitter

Princess Rajwa is the daughter of Saudi businessman Khalid Al Saif. She was educated in Saudi Arabia before moving to the US for higher education, where she studied architecture at Syracuse University. She married Crown Prince Hussein in a lavish ceremony on June 1 last year.

The wedding was attended by royals and dignitaries from around the world, including Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Jill Biden, the US first lady; Prince William and his wife, Kate; and Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, the mother of Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim.

For the ceremony, the princess wore a custom-made gown by Lebanese designer Elie Saab, with an asymmetric neckline, long sleeves and a flowing train. She paired it with embellished flat shoes and a glittering white diamond tiara.

For the wedding banquet, the princess switched to a floral gown by the Italian duo Dolce & Gabbana.

Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah and Princess Rajwa got married on June 1. AP

Since their wedding, the pair have taken an active role in public duties, as well as at more light hearted moments, including making several appearances at the 2023 Asian Cup in Qatar to cheer on the Jordanian football team. Although Jordan made it to the final, it eventually lost 3-1 against the home team Qatar.

In April this year, the pair announced that they are expecting their first child. In a statement the royal family said, “The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce that their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein are expecting their first baby this summer.”

The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein are expecting their first baby this summer



Details:https://t.co/BMO3YM9Tvt pic.twitter.com/BSOX40cSRH — RHC (@RHCJO) April 10, 2024

"The Royal Hashemite Court extends its sincere congratulations to Their Majesties King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah on this occasion, and wishes Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein and Princess Rajwa good health and joy as they welcome their baby," the royal court's statement reads.