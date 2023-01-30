Queen Rania celebrates joint birthday of King Abdullah II and youngest son Prince Hashem

January 30 is a busy day for the Jordanian royal family, as both King Abdullah II and his youngest child, Prince Hashem, celebrate their birthdays.

In honour of their special day, several tributes have been posted online, including from Queen Rania, who uploaded two Instagram posts, including a touching snap of her and her husband, who has turned 61.

“There is no greater blessing than walking through life by your side. Grateful for you every day,” she captioned the shot.

The couple, who married in 1993, have four children together: Crown Prince Hussein, Princess Iman, Princess Salma and Prince Hashem, who celebrated his 18th birthday on Monday.

With the picture posted of the teenager, Queen Rania wrote: “Happy birthday! May God bless you with a lifetime of the same joy that you bring me and everyone around you.”

Crown Prince Hussein, who is to marry his fiancee Rajwa Al Saif on June 1, also shared his well wishes for his father and brother.

Sharing a video on Sunday of moments from his father’s life, he wrote: “61 years of dedication, compassion and tenacity. May God bless you and protect you always.”

He also posted an image of himself smiling with his younger brother. “Happy 18th birthday dear Hashem,” he wrote.

Several other tributes were left on social media on Monday. The official Twitter account for UN Women Jordan wrote: “Happy Birthday to His Majesty King Abdullah II! The @unwomenjordan team wishes His Majesty good health, happiness and a wonderful year ahead!”

The official account for the British Embassy in Jordan, meanwhile, said: “We wish His Majesty King Abdullah II and HRH Prince Hashem a happy birthday and many more years of success and prosperity.”

