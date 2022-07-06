King Abdullah and Queen Rania's daughter Princess Iman gets engaged

Princess Iman is to get married to Jameel Alexander Thermiotis

Jordan's Princess Iman bint Abdullah II and Jamil Alexander Termeuts are to be married. Photo: @RHCJO / Twitter
Katy Gillett
Jul 06, 2022
Jordan's Princess Iman, 25, and Jameel Alexander Thermiotis will get married, it has been announced by the Royal Hashemite Court over Twitter.

Princess Iman is the first daughter and the second child of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan.

Mr Thermiotis was born in Caracas, Venezuela in 1994 and is of Greek descent, says Jordan's royal court. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and works in finance in New York.

The court congratulated the king and queen on the engagement, wishing the couple "a lifetime of happiness".

Princess Iman was born in Amman in 1996 and has two brothers, Crown Prince Hussein, 28, and Prince Hashem, 17, and one sister, Princess Salma, 21.

Her paternal grandfather was King Hussein and grandmother is Princess Muna.

The engagement, which took place on Tuesday, happened in the presence of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, as well as Princess Iman's siblings and several members of Thermiotis's family.

Queen Rania also posted a message to her daughter on Facebook.

"Congratulations my dearest Iman; your smile has always been a gift of love that I’ve cherished since the day you were born. I wish you and Jameel a life filled with love and laughter!"

Updated: July 06, 2022, 11:15 AM
