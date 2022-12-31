Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein to marry on June 1

Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah is to marry his fiancee Rajwa Al Saif on June 1.

The date was announced by the Royal Hashemite Court on Saturday, accompanied by a photo of the couple.

Their engagement was announced in August, when their families gathered at Ms Al Saif's family home in Riyadh.

Their nuptials will come days before the Crown Prince's parents celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary.

King Abdullah II and Queen Rania were married on June 10, 1993, after meeting earlier that year.

“I didn’t think it was possible to hold so much joy in my heart! Congratulations to my eldest Prince Hussein and his beautiful bride-to-be, Rajwa,” Queen Rania wrote to mark her son's engagement.

Prince Hussein's engagement came a month after his sister Princess Iman was engaged.

Ms Al Saif is the daughter of Saudi businessman Khalid Al Saif. She was educated in Saudi Arabia before moving to the US for higher education, where she studied architecture at Syracuse University.

Princess Iman will marry Jameel Alexander Thermiotis, a financier of Greek descent.

He was born in Caracas, Venezuela, in 1994 and holds a degree in business administration.