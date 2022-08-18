Who is Rajwa Al Saif, the Saudi fiancee of Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein?

Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah and Rajwa Al Saif announced their engagement on Wednesday, much to the family's delight.

The engagement took place at the home of Al Saif's father in Riyadh. It was announced on Twitter with four photos showing the couple, with Prince Hussein's parents, King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, pictured alongside members of Al Saif's family.

The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce the engagement of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II to Ms Rajwa Khaled bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz Al Saif, and extends its sincere congratulations on this occasion pic.twitter.com/LRIq61PtRB — RHC (@RHCJO) August 17, 2022

Queen Rania also took to Twitter to share her happiness.

“I didn’t think it was possible to hold so much joy in my heart! Congratulations to my eldest Prince Hussein and his beautiful bride-to-be, Rajwa,” Queen Rania wrote.

Who is Rajwa Al Saif?

Al Saif was born in Riyadh, on April 28, 1994, according to Roya News in Jordan.

She is the youngest of four siblings — alongside Faisal, Nayef and Dana — born to businessman Khalid Al Saif and his wife Azza Al Sudairi.

Her secondary education took place in Saudi Arabia, before she moved to New York, US, to complete her higher education at the College of Architecture at Syracuse University.

Princess Iman gets engaged

Prince Hussein's engagement only comes a few weeks after his sister, Princess Iman, announced her engagement to Jameel Alexander Thermiotis.

Princess Iman is the first daughter and the second child of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania.

The princess, who was born in Amman in 1996, studied at Georgetown University in Washington, following in the footsteps of her newly engaged brother.

Thermiotis was born in Caracas, Venezuela, in 1994 and is of Greek descent, said Jordan's royal court. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and works in finance in New York.

The court congratulated the king and queen on the engagement, wishing the couple “a lifetime of happiness”.

