Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein engaged to Rajwa Al Saif

The engagement took place at the home of Ms Al Saif's father in Riyadh

Taylor Heyman
Aug 17, 2022
Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein is engaged to be married to Rajwa Al Saif, the Royal Hashemite Court confirmed on Wednesday.

The engagement took place at the home of Ms Al Saif's father in Riyadh. It was announced on Twitter with four photos showing the couple together, with Crown Prince Hussein's parents King Abdullah and Queen Rania and members of Ms Al Saif's family.

A statement issued by the court said the opening Surah of the Quran, Al Fatihah, was read at the occasion, a common practice at an engagement.

Queen Rania also took to Twitter to share her happiness.

"I didn’t think it was possible to hold so much joy in my heart! Congratulations to my eldest Prince Hussein and his beautiful bride-to-be, Rajwa," Queen Rania wrote.

The engagement comes a month after Prince Hussein's sister, Princess Iman got engaged to Jameel Alexander Thermiotis.

Updated: August 17, 2022, 6:35 PM
