Queen Rania wears Schiaparelli to speak at Paris Peace Forum

Queen Rania of Jordan opened the Paris Peace Forum on Friday, with a speech calling for a shift in thinking to help save the planet.

For her fifth time addressing the annual forum, she noted that while humanity faced “a convergence of crises", due to war in Ukraine, the climate crisis and the Covid-19 pandemic, countries were too often allowing divisions to stall progress.

"We are failing to meet our common threats with a spirit of common cause,” she said.

“Our world is off-balance; simply trying to keep things steady is not enough.”

The shirt worn by Queen Rania.

For her address, she wore a striking embroidered shirt by the French luxury house Schiaparelli.



In her address, she called for people to consider their responsibility to the planet, saying that nations need to be "renewing our faith in truth, recognising that we all have equal worth, safeguarding the future and believing in our ability to remake the world as we wish it could be.”

“Honesty is the foundation of trust, but words are not enough. Cynicism flourishes in the gap between words and deeds,” she said.

“It’s too late for wish lists. We need binding to-do lists to save both our credibility and our planet.”

King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein and Queen Rania Al-Abdullah of Jordan meet with Pope Francis in Vatican City. The Queen has her head covered as fitting Vatican protocol. EPA

The address in Paris came one day after Queen Rania and her husband, King Abdullah II of Jordan, met with Pope Francis at the Vatican in Rome.

For the visit, the queen wore a black dress. Queen Rania teamed the collared dress with a white headscarf, befitting Vatican protocol.



Of the visit, the Jordan's Royal Hashemite Court later explained that the need to "sustain interfaith dialogue, promote co-existence and protect the Christian presence in the region" was discussed.

Their meeting took place days after the Pope visited Bahrain to address about 160,000 Catholics who live in the country.

