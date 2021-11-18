See Queen Rania of Jordan's style evolve in 62 pictures - 28 years of royal fashion

When it comes to royal style, Queen Rania is frequently cited among the most chic.

The Jordanian royal, who was born in Kuwait to Palestinian parents, married King Abdullah II in 1993 and has been queen since 1999 – which means she's been stepping out for red carpets, forums, public appearances and galas for almost 30 years.

While Queen Rania has always dressed with an innate elegance, her style has naturally evolved over those decades, as she takes in some of each year's passing trends.

Queen Rania style evolution

From embracing co-ordinating two-pieces and formal suiting to welcoming more colour, flowing fabrics and directional cuts into her wardrobe, Queen Rania has long managed to fuse high fashion with an event-appropriate slant.

Read More Queen Rania and Camilla champion British and French designers in Jordan

She often sports pieces by regional designers, including Lebanese atelier Elie Saab; Jordanian-Palestinian label Hama Fashion; Lebanese-Mexican designer Darin Hachem; and Saudi brand Ashi Studio. Internationally, she has worn pieces by Givenchy, Valentino and Ralph & Russo.

Most recently, when welcoming Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, to Jordan, she wore a V-neck Dior midi coat, finished with a gold belt, also by Dior, and matching Louis Vuitton handbag.

Here, we take a look back at the royal's sartorial evolution, from her earliest years after King Abdullah II ascended the throne right up until the modern day.

Scroll through the gallery above to see images of Queen Rania through the years.