Jordan's Queen Rania wears Badgley Mischka and Roksanda to meet UK's Queen Consort Camilla

Queen Rania of Jordan was in London this week with Camilla, the Queen Consort, for an afternoon tea at Clarence House.

Queen Camilla held the tea on Monday in honour of Queen Rania, who wore a teal pleated neck cocktail dress from the Badgley Mischka autumn 2022 runway collection with matching Dior pumps, and Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark, who opted for a monochrome check skirt and black blouse. Queen Camilla wore an elegant royal blue mid-length dress.

The engagement was followed by a reception, hosted by the queen consort, at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday to raise awareness of violence against women and girls as part of the UN 16 days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence.

Queen Rania was also present at the reception, alongside Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark, Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Sierra Leone's First Lady Fatima Maada Bio and Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska.

Queen Rania rewore her Roksanda Oakes dress, which she wore in 2015, with a Fendi bag, while the queen consort opted for a white tunic-style dress and black boots.

The queen consort, who has worked for years to raise awareness of violence against women, gave a powerful speech at the event. "Throughout the world, individuals and organisations are coming together to call for the prevention and elimination of violence against women and girls. Why? Because over a period of 16 days, worldwide, more than 2,000 women will be killed by a partner or a member of their own family. Because, in England and Wales alone, during that same period, police will record that more than 3,000 women have been raped. And because up to 1 in 3 women across the globe will endure domestic violence in the course of their lifetime. Behind every one of these statistics lie individual stories of human suffering and heartbreak.

"We are uniting today to confront, rightly, what has rightly been called a global pandemic of violence against women. Faced with such challenges, it can be hard to know what practical steps we can take to even begin to make a difference. Over the years, in my previous role, I had the privilege of meeting many survivors of rape and domestic abuse; and of sharing in the sorrow of people who had lost family members to violence. And again and again, I heard that two of the most powerful ways in which to help were to remember and to listen.

"We remember those women who have lost their lives at the hands of a stranger, or of the person who should have loved them best. In so doing, we refuse to be desensitised by cold facts and figures and we resolve to keep the names and the memories of these women alive."