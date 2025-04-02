Jordan's King Abdullah: Gaza stands as painful example of disability challenge

Jordan's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/king-abdullah-ii/" target="_blank">King Abdullah II</a> was cheered at a disability summit in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/germany/" target="_blank">Germany</a> on Wednesday for giving the war in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/" target="_blank">Gaza</a> as a "painful example" of how conflict holds back the quest for equal rights. King Abdullah raised the war in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/middle-east/" target="_blank">Middle East</a> at the summit in Berlin devoted to helping the world's disabled, which <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/jordan/" target="_blank">Jordan</a> is co-hosting with Germany. He said worldwide responsibility to those affected was "especially important to those living in conflict zones". The risks faced by disabled people in war zones provide "one more reason why the work for peace, peace with justice, remains vital", said King Abdullah, who has repeatedly used visits to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/europe/" target="_blank">Europe</a> to promote a drive for peace in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank">Israel</a>-<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/palestine/" target="_blank">Palestine</a> conflict. "The situation in Gaza," he said to applause from delegates, "is a painful example." "Today, Gaza has the highest number of child amputees per capita in the world, along with massive numbers of injured adults. Medical facilities have been destroyed and rethinking old ways is greatly needed. We ask you, the champions of disability rights, to join us in helping restore hope to Gazans and others in jeopardy worldwide." The Berlin summit is intended to boost efforts to help the disabled in poorer countries and will end with an Amman-Berlin Declaration vowing to make that cause a greater focus of aid programmes. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/03/28/germany-praises-jordans-push-to-help-worlds-disabled/" target="_blank">A German minister told <i>The National</i></a><i> </i>last week that Jordan had impressed its co-hosts with its work in the field. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/olaf-scholz/" target="_blank">Olaf Scholz</a>, the outgoing German Chancellor, and Nawaf Kabbara, the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/lebanon/" target="_blank">Lebanese</a> chairman of the International Disability Alliance, both warned of a growing backlash against inclusion efforts. US President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/" target="_blank">Donald Trump</a> has waged a war on so-called DEI programmes – meaning diversity, equity and inclusion – during his second term. "Budgets are shrinking, anti-inclusion rhetoric is growing louder and once again the lives of persons with disabilities are at risk of being deprioritised," Mr Kabbara said. "This is not just about participation or visibility. For millions of people with disabilities, inclusion is a matter of life and death." Mr Scholz said diversity, participation and inclusion "are increasingly being called into question and even attacked in many countries ... we are here to state very clearly that we will not let this happen". He praised Jordan as a "true pioneer" in the region for including disabled people. More than 80 Jordanian organisations from the public and private sectors have made pledges for the summit, King Abdullah said. He said the country has "much more work to do" to ensure disabled people in Jordan can travel easily, get good jobs and "find acceptance, respect and love".