Jordan's King Abdullah II, left, and Germany's departing Chancellor Olaf Scholz opened the disability summit in Berlin on Wednesday. AP
Jordan's King Abdullah: Gaza stands as painful example of disability challenge

King applauded for raising Middle East conflict at summit for global disabled in Germany

Tim Stickings
April 02, 2025