Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are engaged, reports say

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and former broadcast journalist Lauren Sanchez are engaged, several news outlets have reported.

Ms Sanchez was spotted wearing an engagement ring after they were photographed on the billionaire's $500 million superyacht in Cannes. The couple had made an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival at the weekend for the premier of Killers of the Flower Moon and another film starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

Mr Bezos and Ms Sanchez announced their relationship in 2019, the same year the Amazon founder announced the split from his wife MacKenzie Bezos, with whom he has four children.

READ MORE Rupert Murdoch and Ann Lesley Smith call off engagement

In an interview with CNN last year, Mr Bezos called Ms Sanchez “the most generous, big-hearted person that you would ever meet”.

Ms Sanchez said she and Mr Bezos were “really great teammates” as a key to making their relationship work.

She said she hoped to venture into space some time this year with a group of other women. Mr Bezos, who is also founder of Blue Origin, travelled into space in 2021.