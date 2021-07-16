When is Jeff Bezos going to space with Blue Origin?

BLUE ORIGIN SHEPARD Jeff Bezos, chief executive officer of Amazon.com Inc. and founder of Blue Origin LLC, smiles while speaking at the unveiling of the Blue Origin New Shepard system during the Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, Colorado, U.S. Bloomberg (Bloomberg)

Jeff Bezos is preparing to blast into space aboard a Blue Origin rocket in an historic flight for the space tourism industry he helped to create.

The billionaire Amazon founder and his brother will be on board the company’s New Shepard rocket when it takes off on July 20, in the first flight into space to take place without a pilot or crew.

Blue Origin will live-stream the event, with coverage scheduled to begin at 11.30am GMT (3.30pm UAE) on July 20.

Mr Bezos, who founded Blue Origin in 2000, years before his fellow billionaires Elon Musk and Richard Branson founded their rival space companies, has long dreamed of going to space.

The launch is the culmination of more than two decades of rocket science, much of which was done in secret.

Mr Bezos will be the second person to ride to space on board a rocket built by his own company, days after Mr Branson’s landmark flight on board a Virgin Galactic space plane.

But Blue Origin is still planning to make history on Tuesday’s flight.

Also on board will be Dutch student Oliver Daemen, 18, who was picked for the last remaining seat after the winner of a $28 million auction stepped aside because of a scheduling conflict.

If all goes to plan, Mr Daemen, the son of a hedge fund manager, will be the youngest person to fly to space and Blue Origin’s first paying customer.

Blue Origin did not disclose the price of his ticket, but company chief executive Bob Smith said: “This marks the beginning of commercial operations for New Shepard, and Oliver represents a new generation of people who will help us build a road to space.”

Blue Origin is also hoping to make aviation pioneer Wally Funk, 82, become the oldest person to go to space.

The company said that Ms Funk, who was part of a trailblazing, privately-backed effort to put a woman in space in the 1960s but never got to go, had been personally asked to join the upcoming flight by Mr Bezos.

The New Shepard rocket is designed to take its passengers on an 11-minute, sub-orbital flight past the Karman line – an internationally recognised boundary for space that is 100 kilometres above the Earth.

Unlike Virgin Galactic’s space plane, which was dropped from a larger carrier aircraft before igniting its rocket engine and climbing to the edge of space, Blue Origin’s rocket takes off from a launch pad like a conventional rocket launch.

Mr Bezos and Blue Origin believe that its space tourism experience is better than the ones offered by its competitors.

The company was criticised after it published a cynical Twitter post comparing the two rockets in the build-up to Mr Branson’s flight.

From the beginning, New Shepard was designed to fly above the Kármán line so none of our astronauts have an asterisk next to their name. For 96% of the world’s population, space begins 100 km up at the internationally recognized Kármán line. pic.twitter.com/QRoufBIrUJ — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) July 9, 2021

Proving the safety of space tourism is a vital early step on the way to creating an industry that Swiss investment bank UBS estimates will be worth $3 billion a year by 2030.

"One of the main goals of the New Shepard mission is to demonstrate that going to suborbital space is perfectly safe for the average person," said Teal Group space industry analyst Marco Caceres.

Mr Musk's SpaceX is planning an even more ambitious mission in September, using its Crew Dragon capsule to send an all-civilian crew on an orbital flight around the Earth in a mission lasting several days.