Melania Trump wears bold yellow gown for UK state banquet

First lady Melania Trump opted for a canary yellow gown to attend a state dinner hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla with her husband, US President Donald Trump, as part of his second UK state visit.

On the evening of the first full day of the visit, the first lady wore an off-the-shoulder gown by American brand Carolina Herrera, paired with drop diamond earrings.

The long-sleeved column-style dress features a straight neckline, which runs shoulder to shoulder. It is cinched with a lilac belt and finished with a high side slit. Her husband wore a classic white tie.

Queen Camilla, meanwhile, wore a long-sleeve, V-necked, silk embroidered dress in royal blue by Fiona Clare, with a sapphire and diamond tiara, and the King's Family Order.

King Charles arrived in full regalia of tails, medals and a sash to match his wife's choice.

Earlier in the day, the First Lady arrived at Windsor Castle wearing a chic haute couture skirt suit by the French house of Dior. The tailored ensemble was topped with a wide-brimmed purple hat and finished with black pumps.

Melania Trump wears Dior haute couture while Catherine, the Princess of Wales, wears London label Emilia Wickstead. AFP

Stylish yet sombre, the suit was perfectly in tune with the day’s solemn itinerary, which included laying a wreath at the tomb of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Is the purple hat – and Trump's matching purple tie – a nod to bipartisanship at a fractured time in US politics? In the recent past, the colour has been seen as a unifying gesture, but its face-concealing silhouette could also be the reason Melania picked it out.

The couple were greeted as they disembarked from a helicopter at Windsor Castle by Prince William and his wife Kate,who escorted them to meet King Charles and Queen Camilla.

To welcome the Trumps, the Princess of Wales wore a fitted maroon dress by one of her favoured designers, Emilia Wickstead, paired with a Jane Taylor hat. Prince William wore a dark coat and tie that complemented his wife’s look.

The US first lady's face-shielding hat sits in stark contrast to Queen Camilla's airy Philip Treacy creation. AP

As is typical, the first lady wore her hat pulled low, obscuring much of her face. It is a style she has long favoured, most notably at her husband’s inauguration in January, when her boater by American milliner Eric Javits sat so low it concealed the top half of her face.

On Wednesday, her couture hat once again masked her eyes. Seated beside Queen Camilla in a state coach, Melania looked hidden in comparison to the Queen, whose Philip Treacy hat, paired with a sapphire blue Fiona Clare coat, framed her face rather than concealing it.

US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, wearing a classic trench coat by British brand Burberry, arrive in UK. Getty Images

To arrive in the UK on Tuesday, the first lady paid sartorial tribute to her hosts in a floor-length trench coat by quintessential British brand Burberry.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat