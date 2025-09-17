Trump embarks on historic second UK state visit

US President Donald Trump was greeted with full British ceremonial pomp at Windsor Castle on Wednesday as the US leader was granted a historic state visit to the US.
The President and first lady Melania Trump were welcomed by William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, in the Walled Garden on the Windsor estate and then inspected a guard of honour in the fortress quadrangle west of London.
In a unique move, which is just one of a number of flourishes being added to the US leader’s second state visit, the President’s Marine One helicopter landed on the lawn of the garden nestled in the private Home Park grounds shortly after noon.
Prince William greeted the Trumps as they disembarked and walked with them the short distance to meet King Charles III and Queen Camilla outside Victoria House.
The decision to use Victoria House in the Royal Kitchen Gardens at Frogmore, a royal property near Windsor since the late 1700s, as the backdrop to the start of the charm offensive offers a personal, family-centred greeting especially for the President.
As the President shook hands with King Charles, a 41-round gun salute was fired from six First World War era guns simultaneously by The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery on the East Lawn of Windsor Castle, while the Honourable Artillery Company staged a salute more than 20 miles away at the Tower of London.
The scale and spectacle of the military ceremonial on show for Mr Trump is the largest military ceremonial welcome for a state visit to the UK in living memory.
In total, around 120 horses and 1,300 members of the British military will be involved in the ceremonial welcome at Windsor, with 160 personnel from the Royal Marines and Royal Navy, 1,000 from the British Army and 140 from the Royal Air Force.
The number of military taking part in the ceremonial welcome is well in excess of the 850 who took part in French President Emmanuel Macron’s state visit in July.
The visit has a diplomatic purpose, tying the Trump administration to the relationship with the UK. After the Second World War, the term special relationship was popularised by prime minister Winston Churchill and London as strived to make that tagline stick.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer was the first foreign leader to seal a trade deal with the Trump White House and he walks a tight rope in keeping America on-board while pushing his policies.
“Keir Starmer has done well in handling this relationship. He’s been criticised for it … but it’s been the right approach, engaging to gain leverage,” said Simon Fraser, the chairman of foreign policy think tank, Chatham House. “But it’s important for the British government that they aren’t seen to be appearing to agree with President Trump on everything. On issues like freedom of speech, what’s happening in Gaza, and our views on Ukraine, the Prime Minister has to make clear our position is differentiated from the American one but do it constructively.”
The build-up to the trip was rocked last week by the departure of the UK's ambassador in Washington. James Roscoe, the UK’s charge d’affaires in Washington, was seen at Windsor taking a picture of the spectacle during Mr Trump’s visit.
Mr Roscoe is the most senior diplomat at the embassy in Washington following Lord Peter Mandelson’s sacking as ambassador in connection with the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.
Mr Roscoe has held a string of senior roles both within government and the royal household.
