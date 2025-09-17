Windsor Castle provides Trump with a fortress on state visit

The first protest against Donald Trump has already taken place near the historic Windsor Castle, where the US President will stay on Wednesday.

In the second state visit of Mr Trump's split-terms presidency, the US first couple will stay at Windsor Castle as guests of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

The historic fortress is being used to host him while central London's Buckingham Palace, the home of the monarchy, undergoes renovations.

Mr Trump spent his first night at the US ambassador's residence near London Zoo and travels to Windsor on Wednesday.

Before his arrival, about two dozen protesters gathered at Windsor Parish Church, just 200 metres from the castle.

The tight security surrounding the trip means Mr Trump will not come into contact with the public. From within the estate grounds, it’s unlikely that he will catch sight of any protesters or tourists while he is in Windsor.

A demonstrator holds a placard of Donald Trump's face outside Windsor Castle. AFP

Thames Valley police are at the heart of a policing operation for which officers from around the UK have been drafted in to help. The demonstrators on Tuesday night were vociferous in their opinions but not over the top.

Pamela Chadwick, 69, travelled from her home in East London to take part in the demonstration and she told The National she believed “Trump is a dangerous man” and it was a “disgrace” that the UK was “giving him royal banquets and a red carpet”.

“He’s an evil man and it makes me exceedingly angry, which is why I had to come today. It makes me feel ashamed that we’ve actually got the flags out for him.”

Not everyone was receptive to the Trump opponents' messages. Ricky Hodgeson, 63, who is from the area, said he supported the visit, although he admitted “it probably won’t be a popular opinion”.

“I think the UK desperately needs some friends in the world just now because our economy is on the floor just now, and with all the tariffs in the world it’s best to have him on your side just now,” he said.

Mr Hodgeson believes that residents of Windsor “probably quite like it” when world leaders visit the castle: “We had [French President Emmanuel] Macron here a few months ago."

A police car drives past flags flying outside Windsor Castle. AFP

“I know it costs a lot of money to police these events but it creates a bit of excitement and lots of tourists come here,” he added.

Local shop owners told The National it was a case of business as usual, although one souvenir seller near the castle entrance said road closures for the visit were putting off customers.

Ria Mendez, 23, who is also from the town, joked that she wanted to “see if he’s orange, to be honest with you”, but added: “I don’t like his views and his opinions."

“I don’t like the way he’s been sending weapons to Israel to help them commit their genocide,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Police says it is preparing for a significant operation around central London on Wednesday, with as many as 50 protest groups expected to take to the streets of London to march against Mr Trump’s state visit.

More than 1,600 officers will be posted on Wednesday, including 500 from other forces, a statement said.

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Sly%20Cooper%20and%20the%20Thievius%20Raccoonus %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDeveloper%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Sucker%20Punch%20Productions%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Sony%20Computer%20Entertainment%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EConsole%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20PlayStation%202%20to%205%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%205%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Alaan%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202021%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Parthi%20Duraisamy%20and%20Karun%20Kurien%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20FinTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%247%20million%20raised%20in%20total%20%E2%80%94%20%242.5%20million%20in%20a%20seed%20round%20and%20%244.5%20million%20in%20a%20pre-series%20A%20round%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

School uniforms report UAE parents angry at rising cost of 'poor quality' school uniforms

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative