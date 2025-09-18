Donald Trump's UK state visit turns to politics after pomp, pageantry and panna cotta

Donald Trump meets British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday for talks designed to focus the US leader's unprecedented second state visit firmly on global affairs after he was feted with the pomp and ceremony of royalty on the opening day.

A celebratory announcement on a British-American tech partnership is expected, but the private discussions are likely to delve into more difficult matters, including Gaza and Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Mr Trump called the welcome by King Charles III “one of the highest honours of my life” during a state banquet at in a grand ceremonial hall at Windsor Castle, which followed a day filled with all the pageantry the monarchy could muster: gold-trimmed carriages, scarlet-clad soldiers, artillery salutes and an air show.

There was also time for a quiet tribute at Queen Elizabeth II’s tomb and behind-the-scenes glimpses of historic collections.

Mr Trump and King Charles walked together, leading a procession into the banquet. Mr Trump wore a white tie, while his wife, first lady Melania Trump, was in a yellow gown. The king was in white tie with a blue sash, and Queen Camilla in a blue gown with a tiara.

Beefeaters in traditional red uniforms lined the entrance to the castle’s St George’s Hall for the dinner, which featured 100 staff attending to 160 guests.

The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive for the state banquet at Windsor Castle. Getty Images

The guests included Apple’s Tim Cook, Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang, Open AI’s Sam Altman and golfer Nick Faldo. Also there was publishing mogul Rupert Murdoch, who Mr Trump recently sued for $10 billion over The Wall Street Journal's report on a suggestive letter purportedly written by the US President for paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The menu featured Hampshire watercress panna cotta with Parmesan shortbread and quail egg salad, along with Norfolk chicken ballotine. Dessert was a vanilla ice cream bombe with a raspberry sherbet interior and lightly poached Victorian plums.

The musical playlist included the theme from the James Bond movies and pop and rock staples, as well as top show tunes often featured at Mr Trump’s campaign rallies.

In his toast, the king saluted Mr Trump’s British roots and his recent visits to the UK. In a nod to the President’s favourite sport, he said: “I understand that British soil makes for rather splendid golf courses.”

Mr Trump mostly stuck to his prepared remarks, declaring: “This is truly one of the highest honours of my life.” He snuck in only one dig about his predecessor, Democratic president Joe Biden, by saying the US was “sick” a year ago. He also touched on Britain's contributions to literature, history and the arts and said “special” does not begin to do justice to his country's relationship with the UK.

“We’re joined by history and faith, by love and language and by transcendent ties of culture, tradition, ancestry and destiny,” Mr Trump said.

“We’re like two notes in one chord or two verses of the same poem, each beautiful on its own, but really meant to be played together.

“The bond of kinship and identity between America and the United Kingdom is priceless and eternal.”

US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump leave presidential flight Air Force One after arriving at Stansted Airport outside London for a state visit to the UK. Getty Images A helicopter of the US presidential flight arrives at Windsor Castle in Berkshire during the state visit by President Donald Trump. Getty Images Prince William, Prince of Wales and heir to the British throne, and Kate, Princess of Wales, left, receive President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle. AP King Charles III, right, and an officer of the Sovereign's Escort at Windsor Castle, before the arrival of US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump on September 17, 2025. Getty Images US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for a state visit at Windsor Castle in Berkshire, England. Getty Images Prince William, Prince of Wales and heir to the British throne, and Kate, Princess of Wales, receive US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle. PA Kate, Princess of Wales, Queen Camilla and US first lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle. PA US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump receive a ceremonial welcome at Windsor Castle during a state visit to the UK. Getty King Charles III, Prince William, Prince of Wales and heir to the British throne, and Kate, Princess of Wales, with US President Donald Trump at Windsor Castle. PA King Charles III and US President Donald Trump during the carriage procession to Windsor Castle, Berkshire. PA Members of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment at Windsor Castle before the arrival of US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump on the first day of their second state visit to the UK. PA Queen Camilla and first lady Melania Trump during the carriage procession to Windsor Castle, Berkshire. PA A supporter of US President Trump outside Windsor Castle. EPA

Investment opportunity

No US president, or any other world leader, has had the honour of a second UK state visit. Mr Trump's first was in 2019, during his previous term.

The display of regal splendour was intended to bolster ties with Mr Trump at a time when his America First policies are putting pressure on trade and security arrangements around the world.

After the pomp comes the real work on Thursday, when Mr Trump and Mr Starmer meet to talk trade, technology and geopolitical issues. Ukraine and Gaza will be on the agenda.

Differences of opinion over the situation in the Middle East may prove difficult for the two men.

Mr Starmer’s plans to recognise a Palestinian state have been withheld until after Mr Trump’s visit concludes to avoid open disagreement.

Mr Starmer has played a major part in European efforts to shore up US support for Ukraine. Mr Trump has expressed frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin but has not followed through on threats to impose new sanctions on Russia for shunning peace negotiations. He has repeatedly pushed off a decision, suggesting more than once that action will come in a few weeks. As he left Washington for the UK on Tuesday, Mr Trump appeared to put the onus on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, saying: “He's going to have to make a deal.”

Mr Starmer is hoping to keep the focus of the visit on an influx of American investment into the UK, all while both his government and the Trump administration are plagued by scandals related to Epstein.

Mr Starmer announced the prospect of £150 billion ($204 billion) flowing into the UK from big US firms such as Blackstone and Palantir.

As Mr Starmer and Mr Trump meet at Chequers – the Prime Minister’s estate in Buckinghamshire – they also plan to sign a technology prosperity deal, touted as offering major investment by US tech firms to help Britain develop its AI capabilities.

Questions have begun to arise over what American companies may want in return, with suggestions a tax on digital services – which largely affects US companies – could be reduced or eliminated.

A deal aimed at reducing steel tariffs on British imports to the US, meanwhile, appears to have fallen by the wayside, media reports have suggested.

Thursday’s press conference with the two leaders could prove to be the moment of most jeopardy for ensuring the state visit concludes smoothly, as questions about Lord Peter Mandelson's and Mr Trump’s links to the late Epstein will probably be asked.

