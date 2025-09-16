What will come out of Trump's second state visit to the UK?

British officials are putting forth the UK's financial and technology treasures to ensure a smooth second state visit for US President Donald Trump.

With the fallout from the sacking of Washington ambassador Peter Mandelson and a far-right march over the weekend rocking his government, Prime Minister Keir Starmer could hardly have suffered a worse build-up to the visit, judging by the tone of press reports.

A carefully choreographed set of meetings and announcements highlighting the tangible benefits of the visit began to roll out on Tuesday.

British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves met US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent for talks on extending investment partnerships across the two biggest international financial centres, London and New York. The US delegation includes Blackstone, the investment giant that has unveiled a 10-year $100 billion plan for the UK.

The two sides plan a deal on civil nuclear co-operation known as the Atlantic Partnership for Advanced Nuclear Energy that would involve small modular reactors and nuclear plants being built and installed.

In a research note, Bank of America said the type of mini-nuclear plants at the heart of the deal could be a $1 trillion market by 2050. “SMRs are also cheaper, safer, take less time to build and have fewer CO2 emissions,” it said.

Alphabet, the world's fourth most valuable company and owner of Google, announced a £5 billion ($60.8 billion) investment in UK artificial intelligence programmes.

Investment plans have been drawn up for infrastructure and research into the computer science covering the next two years.

Ms Reeves and Science Minister Liz Kendall are opening a £735 million ($1 billion) data centre on Tuesday.

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves greets US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Downing Street, central London. PA

As Mr Trump makes his way to Windsor Castle for the ceremonial part of the visit, Mr Starmer and Ms Kendall are set to announce a new technology pact between the UK and US.

AI research in areas ranging from quantum technology to child cancer will see multi-million-pound collaboration unlocking access to supercomputers.

UK parliamentarians are calling on Washington to boost the Economic Prosperity Deal that was signed in May.

“There is a great prize for us to seize,” said senior Labour MP Liam Byrne. “Britain’s science, AI and the City of London, joined with America’s tech giants and venture markets, could set the standards of this century and help secure western leadership over China for decades to come.

“But that means we have got to turn paper promises into a binding bargain.”

Activists unfurl a large banner depicting US President Donald Trump posing with Jeffrey Epstein, on the Long Walk, outside Windsor Castle. AFP

US President Donald Trump pays unprecedented second State Visit to the UK, following an invitation extended by King Charles in February during Prime Minister Keir Starmer's visit to Washington DC. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are hosted at Windsor Castle during their stay. The Trumps are greeted on arrival by US Ambassador Warren Stephens and Lord-in-Waiting Viscount Wood.

The US President will be on private grounds during his trip to the UK, whether he and first lady are at Wingfield House, the official residence of the US ambassador, Windsor and Chequers.

While The Beast limousine and the presidential cavalcade is in the UK the presidential party is set to avoid a repeat of the central London protests seen during his previous visits.

The Stop Trump Coalition is staging a national demonstration against US President Donald Trump's State Visit with supporters gather at Portland Place at 2pm before a rally at 5pm in Parliament Square. A local demonstration by the same organiser is due to take place outside the Castle walls on Tuesday evening. The Stop Trump Coalition staged protests in Scotland during Trump's visit in July.

Despite the ring of steel, security arrangements for the summit suffered disruption on the eve of Mr Trump's visit to Windsor. Campaigners walked through open sections of a two-metre fence to display a large banner taunting Mr Trump over his association with disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein. Mr Mandelson's leaked emails to Epstein cost him his job.

Police have said officers will be ready to respond to a high threat level incident in Windsor for Mr Trump’s state visit, with operations to make the town secure from the sky, the streets and the River Thames.

King Charles will host the first couple at a state banquet at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, before the couple visit Chequers, the Prime Minister’s country home, on Thursday.

Police will patrol Windsor throughout the visit and temporary restrictions will ban non-police drones and smaller aircraft from flying through a protected airspace.

“We are constantly keeping under review our approach to these operations. We’re doing that on a daily basis, right through the planning phase,” Assistant Chief Constable Christian Bunt, of Thames Valley Police, said on Monday.

“I’m very content that we have planned a very comprehensive policing and security operation that has taken into consideration just about every eventuality of what could happen.”

Reports suggest Mr Trump will be accompanied by a motorcade during his visit, including the armoured limousine dubbed The Beast, after touching down on UK soil in Air Force One.

Among those joining the US President for the three days will be US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Mr Bessent, Secretary of Commerce Robert Lutnick, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins and Mr Trump’s special envoy for the Middle East and peace missions Steve Witkoff.

Other staff typically drafted in for Mr Trump’s overseas visits include Secret Service personnel, military communications specialists and White House aides.

Armed officers will be patrolling the streets, with armed response vehicles ready to respond to any increased threat, Thames Valley Police said.

The force is using drones, horses, dogs and its marine units, with patrols on the River Thames and searches of the water and riverbanks around Windsor.

Officers will have access to a wide range of equipment and weapons, including Tasers, baton guns which propel rubber bullets and shotguns, which are used against dangerous animals.

The force said it will monitor social media for misinformation and disinformation, and to monitor the mood in the community.

