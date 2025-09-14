London police clash with activists in 'largest ever' right-wing protest rally

More than 100,000 protesters marched through central London on Saturday, carrying flags of England and Britain and scuffling with police in one of the UK's biggest right-wing demonstrations of modern times.

London's Metropolitan Police said the 'Unite the Kingdom' march, organised by anti-immigrant activist Tommy Robinson, was attended by around 110,000 people, who were kept apart from a 'Stand Up to Racism' counter-protest attended by around 5,000.

The police appeared to be taken by surprise by the size of the turnout, describing the rally as "too big to fit into Whitehall," a wide street lined with government buildings, on the approved route of the march.

Police trying to prevent protesters veering from the route faced "unacceptable violence," the force said, describing officers being kicked and punched and facing hurled bottles, flares and other projectiles.

The police said 26 officers were injured, including four seriously.

Arrests totalled 25, which the force said was "just the start."

"We are identifying those who were involved in the disorder and they can expect to face robust police action in the coming days and weeks," Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist said.

The march brought a culmination to a highly charged summer in Britain that included protests staged outside hotels housing migrants. Demonstrators carried the Union flag of Britain and the red and white St George's Cross of England, while others brought American and Israeli flags and wore the "Make America Great Again" or MAGA hats of US President Donald Trump.

They chanted slogans critical of Prime Minister Keir Starmer and carried placards including some saying "send them home." Some attendees brought children.

"Today is the spark of a cultural revolution in Great Britain, this is our moment," Robinson said in an address to supporters, saying they had shown "a tidal wave of patriotism."

In a video link to the rally, US billionaire Elon Musk, who has intervened in British politics to support Robinson and other far-right figures, called for a change of government in Britain. He said the British public were scared to exercise their free speech.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, describes himself as a journalist exposing state wrongdoing. Britain's biggest anti-immigrant political party, Reform UK, which has topped opinion polls in recent months, has kept its distance from Robinson, who has several criminal convictions.

"We want our country back, we want our free speech back on track," Sandra Mitchell, a supporter attending the rally, told Reuters.

"They need to stop illegal migration into this country," she said. "We believe in Tommy."

At the counter-protest, Ben Hetchin, a teacher, said: "The idea of hate is dividing us and I think the more that we welcome people the stronger we are as a country."

Police said they had more than 1,600 officers deployed across London on Saturday, including 500 brought in from other forces. In addition to policing the two demonstrations, the London force was stretched by high-profile soccer matches and concerts.

Immigration has become the dominant political issue in Britain, eclipsing concerns over a faltering economy, as the country faces a record number of asylum claims. More than 28,000 migrants have arrived in small boats across the Channel so far this year.

Saudi National Day Meet the Saudi citizens for whom the UAE is a home from home

Farage on Muslim Brotherhood Nigel Farage told Reform's annual conference that the party will proscribe the Muslim Brotherhood if he becomes Prime Minister.

"We will stop dangerous organisations with links to terrorism operating in our country," he said. "Quite why we've been so gutless about this – both Labour and Conservative – I don't know.

“All across the Middle East, countries have banned and proscribed the Muslim Brotherhood as a dangerous organisation. We will do the very same.”

It is 10 years since a ground-breaking report into the Muslim Brotherhood by Sir John Jenkins.

Among the former diplomat's findings was an assessment that “the use of extreme violence in the pursuit of the perfect Islamic society” has “never been institutionally disowned” by the movement.

The prime minister at the time, David Cameron, who commissioned the report, said membership or association with the Muslim Brotherhood was a "possible indicator of extremism" but it would not be banned.

Conflict, drought, famine Estimates of the number of deaths caused by the famine range from 400,000 to 1 million, according to a document prepared for the UK House of Lords in 2024.

It has been claimed that the policies of the Ethiopian government, which took control after deposing Emperor Haile Selassie in a military-led revolution in 1974, contributed to the scale of the famine.

Dr Miriam Bradley, senior lecturer in humanitarian studies at the University of Manchester, has argued that, by the early 1980s, “several government policies combined to cause, rather than prevent, a famine which lasted from 1983 to 1985. Mengistu’s government imposed Stalinist-model agricultural policies involving forced collectivisation and villagisation [relocation of communities into planned villages].

The West became aware of the catastrophe through a series of BBC News reports by journalist Michael Buerk in October 1984 describing a “biblical famine” and containing graphic images of thousands of people, including children, facing starvation.

Band Aid Bob Geldof, singer with the Irish rock group The Boomtown Rats, formed Band Aid in response to the horrific images shown in the news broadcasts.

With Midge Ure of the band Ultravox, he wrote the hit charity single Do They Know it’s Christmas in December 1984, featuring a string of high-profile musicians.

Following the single’s success, the idea to stage a rock concert evolved.

Live Aid was a series of simultaneous concerts that took place at Wembley Stadium in London, John F Kennedy Stadium in Philadelphia, the US, and at various other venues across the world.

The combined event was broadcast to an estimated worldwide audience of 1.5 billion.

ULTRA PROCESSED FOODS - Carbonated drinks, sweet or savoury packaged snacks, confectionery, mass-produced packaged breads and buns - margarines and spreads; cookies, biscuits, pastries, cakes, and cake mixes, breakfast cereals, cereal and energy bars; - energy drinks, milk drinks, fruit yoghurts and fruit drinks, cocoa drinks, meat and chicken extracts and instant sauces - infant formulas and follow-on milks, health and slimming products such as powdered or fortified meal and dish substitutes, - many ready-to-heat products including pre-prepared pies and pasta and pizza dishes, poultry and fish nuggets and sticks, sausages, burgers, hot dogs, and other reconstituted meat products, powdered and packaged instant soups, noodles and desserts.

