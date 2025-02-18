The meaning behind Amina, the name of Princess Iman of Jordan’s daughter

Jordan's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2025/02/16/queen-rania-shares-news-as-princess-iman-gives-birth-to-baby-girl/" target="_blank">Queen Rania</a> announced the birth of her granddaughter, Princess Amina, on Sunday. She is the firstborn of her eldest daughter <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2023/03/13/queen-rania-and-crown-prince-hussein-send-heartfelt-congratulations-to-princess-iman/" target="_blank">Princess Iman</a>. Queen Rania shared photos online from the delivery room, including one of King Abdullah II lovingly embracing the newborn. "My darling Iman is now a mother," Queen Rania wrote. "We’re grateful and overjoyed to meet Amina, our family’s newest blessing. Congratulations Jameel and Iman – may God bless you and your precious little girl." Princess Iman married Venezuela-born <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2023/03/12/princess-iman-wedding-fashion-tiara-jordan/" target="_blank">Jameel Thermiotis</a> in 2023. Their daughter's Arabic name, Amina, is linked to Princess Iman's name. Amina is the feminine form of Amin, which means "trustworthy", while Iman means "faith" or "belief in Islam". Aminah, spelled with an h, is also the name of Prophet Mohammed's mother. Both Amina and its variation, Amna, mean safe, caring and honest. It also means trustworthy, reliable, faithful, secure and protected. Princess Iman's brother, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2024/02/02/crown-prince-hussein-princess-rajwa-jordan-qatar-asian-cup/" target="_blank">Crown Prince Hussein</a>, was also at the hospital for the birth, along with his wife, Princess Rajwa, and their daughter Iman who was born in August. Prince Hussein also shared photos from the visit. One showed him with baby Iman as she reaches for newborn Princess Amina, who is being cradled by his father. "Welcome to the family, Amina! May you be a source of joy for your parents and a loving sister and lifelong companion to my daughter," Prince Hussein posted on Instagram. News of Princess Amina's birth comes several weeks after Queen Rania revealed <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2025/01/24/princess-iman-jordan-pregnant-baby/" target="_blank">Princess Iman's pregnancy</a> via Instagram. Sharing a photograph of her daughter and Thermiotis in the sunset, showing Princess Iman with a visible bump, Queen Rania captioned it: “Two is a couple, three is a blessing." Princess Iman married Thermiotis at her family’s palace on the outskirts of Amman in March 2023. For her big day, she wore a custom Dior white gown with a lace neckline and cuffs, and a trailing veil. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2022/05/27/princess-dianas-wedding-tiara-part-of-royal-display-at-sothebys-for-platinum-jubilee/" target="_blank">diamond tiara</a> she wore was reportedly owned by her grandmother, Princess Muna Al Hussein, mother of King Abdullah II.