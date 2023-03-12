Jordan's Princess Iman wears lace gown and tiara to marry Jameel Alexander Thermiotis

Princess Iman, daughter of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan, has married Jameel Alexander Thermiotis in a ceremony held in the outskirts of Amman.

For the ceremony, the 26-year-old princess wore a simple white gown with a lace neckline and cuffs, with a trailing veil. The designer is yet to be announced.

She also wore a diamond tiara reportedly owned by her grandmother, Princess Muna Al Hussein, mother of King Abdullah.

Princess Iman's new husband Thermiotis wore a suit with a grey waistcoat.

Jordan's Princess Iman has married Jameel Alexander Thermiotis. Photo: Twitter / The Royal Hashemite Court

Members of the Jordanian royal family were in attendance at the ceremony. Queen Rania wore a pleated taupe gown by Dior. The high-necked design is from the brand's autumn 2022 couture collection.

Princess Salma, 22, the youngest daughter of the Jordanian king and queen, wore a pink dress with a bejewelled Andrew Gn belt, which has previously been worn by her mother.

Raja Al Saif, the fiancee of Crown Prince Hussein, wore a yellow Roksanda Ilincic dress to attend the wedding. Al Saif and the Jordanian prince are to marry on June 1.

In the hours leading up to the wedding, Queen Rania shared a video of special details, including the flowers, candles, cushions and an incense burner. She thanked Jordanian company ADegrees for a "lovely setup”.

On Tuesday, Princess Iman and her mother Queen Rania attended her pre-wedding henna party. For the ceremony, Princess Iman wore an embroidered white dress by Reema Dahbour, a Jordanian-Palestinian fashion designer.

The gown was accessorised with the same Bruce Oldfield white and gold belt Queen Rania wore for her wedding to King Abdullah in 1993. For the ceremony, she wore a short-sleeve, gold and white gown, made by the British fashion designer.

Who is Jameel Alexander Thermiotis?

Thermiotis was born in Caracas, Venezuela, in 1994 and is of Greek descent, Jordan's royal court said following their engagement announcement. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and works in finance in New York.

The couple announced their engagement in July in a post shared by the Royal Hashemite Court on Twitter.

The court congratulated the king and queen on the engagement, wishing the couple “a lifetime of happiness”.

The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce the engagement of Her Royal Highness Princess Iman bint Abdullah II to Mr. Jameel Alexander Thermiotis, and extends its sincere congratulations on this occasion



— RHC (@RHCJO) July 6, 2022

Queen Rania also posted a message to her daughter on Facebook and Instagram.

“Congratulations my dearest Iman; your smile has always been a gift of love that I’ve cherished since the day you were born. I wish you and Jameel a life filled with love and laughter!”

