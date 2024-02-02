Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa watch Jordan make Asian Cup history

Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein and his wife Princess Rajwa were in the stands as the country qualified for its first Asian Cup semi-final.

The royal couple watched as Jordan beat Tajikistan at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Qatar on Friday.

Princess Salma, Prince Hussein's younger sister, also watched as Jordan secured a narrow 1-0 win, sending them into the last four.

Wearing the Jordanian team's T-shirt, the royals smiled and waved to the crowds before jumping to their feet in celebration as Tajik defender Vakhdat Khanonov turned the ball into his own net in the 66th minute.

Prince Hussein, Princess Rajwa and Princess Salma at the match. AFP

Following the match, Prince Hussein then took to the pitch to congratulate the team and pose for photographs.

Jordan will now face the winner of the Australia and South Korea match.

Since their lavish wedding in June, Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa have been pictured together at various official engagements.

Prince Hussein celebrates with Jordan's goalkeeper Yazeed Abulaila after their win. AFP

In August, theywere spotted cheering on the Jordanian basketball team with matching black T-shirts bearing a stylised logo of the Jordanian Falcons. Jordan beat Mexico in the King Abdullah Cup, also known as the King's Cup, in Amman.

Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa's glittery wedding captured global attention and was attended by officials and royalty from around the world.

Guests included the UK’s Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Princess of Wales, as well as US first lady Jill Biden.