King Charles meets New York Mayor Mamdani after he calls for return of Koh-i-Noor diamond

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani met Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Wednesday, hours after saying he would urge the British monarch to return India’s Koh-i-Noor diamond if given a private moment.

Mr Mamdani joined the receiving line after the king and queen greeted families of September 11, 2001 victims and first responders, and shook hands with the royals as crowds gathered around the memorial plaza.

It was not clear what the mayor and the king discussed at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum, although both appeared relaxed and smiling during the brief exchange.

At an earlier media conference, Mr Mamdani, who was born in Uganda – a former British colony – to Indian parents, was asked what he would say to the king if given the chance.

“If I was to speak to the king separately from that, I would probably encourage him to return the Koh-i-Noor diamond,” Mr Mamdani said, referring to one of the world’s most famous gemstones, which became part of the British Crown Jewels after it was presented to Queen Victoria.

The Crown Of Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, with the famous Koh-i-noor diamond, sits in the Tower of London. Getty Images Info

The royal couple arrived at the memorial just after noon in a motorcade and were welcomed by dignitaries before being joined by former mayor Michael Bloomberg.

The ceremony, honouring the nearly 3,000 people killed in the attacks carried out by Al Qaeda, marked the third day of the king’s state visit to the US, a trip intended to ease tension between London and Washington.

Helicopters circled and drones hovered as onlookers pressed against barricades near the memorial plaza.

Maria, 32, came to New York from Connecticut to see the king and queen. She had been waiting since early morning “just to get a glance”.

“It would be my dream come true. He's so dear to me,” she told The National. “He's just he's a great leader.”

But not everyone in the crowd shared her enthusiasm.

A British couple from Liverpool, Kenny and Karen, who had come to visit the 9/11 memorial and were unaware that their king was visiting New York, said “everyone loves Prince William”.

“Prince William is the favourite. Charles is not popular in the UK,” they said. “Everyone loved Diana, even though it was like 30 years ago. People don't forget the people's princess.”

The king’s four-day visit began in Washington, where US President Donald Trump welcomed him and Queen Camilla with warm public fanfare, even as tension over the war with Iran cast a shadow over the visit. King Charles addresses the US Congress on Tuesday.

New Yorker David said he was encouraged by the king’s speech, particularly his comments on Ukraine and democracy.

“It was great that he brought up Ukraine that we need to stick together as Americans and support democracy throughout the world,” he told The National.

“I liked how he spoke to Congress and the Senate about the balance of powers. Right now, with Donald Trump in office, it feels more authoritarian.”

David added: “I think he may change some minds in the Republican Party when they hear a speech like that and reflect on what they should be standing against.”