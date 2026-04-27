King Charles and Queen Camilla head to Washington for high-stakes US visit

The UK's King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Monday begin a four-day visit to the US, a high-stakes trip that comes at a time when transatlantic relations are strained thanks to the Iran war and President Donald Trump's repeated attacks on Nato.

The visit is particularly important for Britain as it seeks to placate the mercurial US President, who has frequently lashed out at Prime Minister Keir Starmer on issues including his refusal to let American bombers use the Diego Garcia airbase at the start of the Iran war.

Mr Trump has repeatedly attacked Britain and other European nations for their perceived lack of action against Iran, even though he had not included them in war planning or attempted to build a coalition before launching the conflict on February 28.

He has also said the US did not need anyone else's help and brought Washington's support for the Nato defence alliance into question, particularly after threatening to take over Greenland earlier this year.

Mending a rift?

Mr Trump last week told the BBC that the royal visit could “absolutely” mend relations with the UK damaged over the war. He hailed King Charles as a “great man” and said the trip would be a "positive”.

Mr Trump will host the king and queen for a state dinner on Monday, after King Charles gives an address to the US Congress. He will be the second British monarch to do so, after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, spoke in the Capitol in 1991.

Following the trip to Washington, the British royals will travel to New York. In addition to visiting community workers, they will meet families of the victims of the 9/11 attacks. Politico reported that King Charles is ⁠due ​to meet ⁠New York Mayor Zohran ⁠Mamdani during ​his ⁠visit ‌to the city.

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani is expected to meet King Charles III. Bloomberg Info

The king and queen will then visit Virginia, where their itinerary includes a “block party” to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary. During a surprise visit to Ukraine last week, the king's youngest son, Prince Harry, ruffled feathers in the Trump administration by saying “American leadership” must “honour its international treaty obligations” in its “enduring role in global security”.

Responding to those remarks, Mr Trump told reporters last week: “I know one thing, Prince Harry is not speaking for the UK, that’s for sure. I think I am speaking for the UK more than Prince Harry."

The king and queen will visit Bermuda on their way back to Britain.